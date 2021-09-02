Jason Gibbs | Skates, Sticks and Celebrations at The Cube

From casually ice skating with your neighbors during public sessions to celebrating your child’s birthday with a group of their friends, The Cube is the ideal venue for those looking for ice and entertainment in the Santa Clarita Valley. With fall on the horizon, The Cube is offering a number of programs and opportunities that every family member will enjoy.

If you simply desire some easy-going, fun time on the ice, public sessions at The Cube are the way to go! You can practice on your own, show your kids some new moves or even join up with coworkers for teambuilding after work. Morning and afternoon sessions are available Monday through Thursday (9-11 a.m., 1:30-4:30 p.m.), while Friday features three opportunities for the public, including 7:30-9:30 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, you can hit the ice from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. or 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Public sessions are typically held on the Olympic Rink at The Cube but will be moved to The Pond from Sept. 3 to 6 due to a Labor Day hockey tournament taking place.

Fall Skating School is also currently underway, with another session that will run from Oct. 25 to Dec. 19. Skating School is an eight-week course, and classes are 30 minutes each. It doesn’t matter if you have dreams of winning a gold medal in the Olympics or just want to pick up a new skill – Skating School is open to anyone age 3 or older. Registration is $180 for the full eight weeks, which includes the cost of skate rental.

Beginning Sept. 10 is the L.A. Kings Legends League, which is a youth hockey program for children ages 5 to 16 years old. The Legends League is an in-house league, meaning that participants will be placed on teams and play each other at The Cube, much in the same way the city’s Youth Sports leagues are managed. However, as the league schedule progresses, there will be opportunities for teams to play against teams based at other rinks in Southern California that are also part of the LA Kings Legends League. This is a great way for kids to get an introduction to competitive hockey and see if it is a sport they want to pursue, so be sure to check out the next opportunity to join the league if you’re unable to register for the upcoming season.

If your family is getting ready to celebrate a birthday this fall, there is no cooler place in town to have a party than at The Cube. With a hockey-themed party room, as well as skate rentals and time on the ice for guests, the fun and unique atmosphere at The Cube creates a birthday party experience your child won’t forget. There are different party packages available, including options to add pizza and cake, as well as receive a 20-minute skating lesson for party attendees. Be sure to contact The Cube ahead of time to get your party on the calendar, so everything is ready for the special day!

Also, be on the lookout for the grand opening of the new Pro Shop at The Cube, as well as the new restaurant and extended beverage center coming soon on the mezzanine level. The Pro Shop will offer everything you need for ice sports, while the dining area will be a place to relax, grab a bite to eat, have a drink and watch hockey games and other events with friends.

While these opportunities at The Cube highlight the fall schedule, there are a number of programs and events taking place every day of the week. Please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com, call 661-257-CUBE or stop by The Cube on Smyth Drive to find out more about how you can take advantage of the best ice and entertainment in Santa Clarita.

Councilman Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].