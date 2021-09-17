Joint Guard 360 Review: Does This Thrive Health Labs Supplement Works?

There is no pain as traumatizing as joint, muscle, and bone pain. With age, a lot of changes take place in the body. Such changes may be medical, physical, mental, or emotional. The nutrition requirements of the body also change. Terrible joint, muscle, cartilages, and bone pains are some of those areas of concern as one gets old. The pain and discomfort start slowly but gradually get unbearable.

As the body moves, collagen production decreases, the joints become inflamed, stiff, and painful. There are many ways to minimize and suppress these pains. Painkillers, increase in intake of collagen, diet, improved metabolism, etc. While some of the remedies may work temporarily, long-term solutions are needed. Here is an introduction to Joint Guard 360 dietary supplements.

What is Joint Guard 360

Joint Guard 360 is a daily dietary supplement to strengthen, protect and nourish the body from strains and stress. The natural ingredients in the product promote stronger bones, attacks chronic inflammation, improves immunity, and reduces swelling. The supplement is made under very strict standards for safety and quality. Joint Guard 360 addresses why there is an overproduction of the enzyme and adaptogens that control the joints. As the body moves and collagen production decreases.

Ingredients

Turmeric : Turmeric root is a herb and is mostly used to reduce inflammation and pressure on the joints. This ingredient works well when mixed with other ingredients to give a more potent effect. Turmeric also controls the hormone cortisol and boosts energy levels.

: Turmeric root is a herb and is mostly used to reduce inflammation and pressure on the joints. This ingredient works well when mixed with other ingredients to give a more potent effect. Turmeric also controls the hormone cortisol and boosts energy levels. Glucosamine Sulfate : Glucosamine Sulfate is an amino sugar commonly found around the tissues and fluid to cushion the joints. This ingredient is an anti-inflammatory and reduces pain and swelling in the joints. In addition, this ingredient also takes care of other pains that come with age, controls weight, reduces glaucoma, and bladder conditions.

: Glucosamine Sulfate is an amino sugar commonly found around the tissues and fluid to cushion the joints. This ingredient is an anti-inflammatory and reduces pain and swelling in the joints. In addition, this ingredient also takes care of other pains that come with age, controls weight, reduces glaucoma, and bladder conditions. Ginger Extract : Ginger is a herb in root form. This ingredient is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, reduces pain, swelling, and stiffness, has antibacterial properties, and supports cardiovascular and heart health. Ginger soothes the body and controls nausea.

: Ginger is a herb in root form. This ingredient is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, reduces pain, swelling, and stiffness, has antibacterial properties, and supports cardiovascular and heart health. Ginger soothes the body and controls nausea. Chondroitin Sulfate: Chondroitin Sulfate is a chemical found in cartilage joints and are the building blocks that boost joint strength, enhance lubrication, and present compression. This ingredient helps health age-related joint conditions or physical injuries.

Boswellia Extract : Boswellia extracts come from a plant native in India. This ingredient is helpful to people struggling with arthritis, and inflammation caused by asthma gives relief from joint, knee, and hip pains. This ingredient may also reduce the risk of cancer, calm menstruation pain, hay fever, sore throat, and diabetes.

: Boswellia extracts come from a plant native in India. This ingredient is helpful to people struggling with arthritis, and inflammation caused by asthma gives relief from joint, knee, and hip pains. This ingredient may also reduce the risk of cancer, calm menstruation pain, hay fever, sore throat, and diabetes. MSM : MSM helps collagen formation in the joints, reduces joint pain, improves skin health, and helps in quick recovery after exercises or any other physical activity, strengthens the immune system, and guards the body against free radicals that cause cancer to thrive.

: MSM helps collagen formation in the joints, reduces joint pain, improves skin health, and helps in quick recovery after exercises or any other physical activity, strengthens the immune system, and guards the body against free radicals that cause cancer to thrive. BioPerine : BioPerine is a by-product of black pepper. This ingredient is an anti-inflammatory and takes care of joint pains, healthy digestion, and cardiovascular health.

: BioPerine is a by-product of black pepper. This ingredient is an anti-inflammatory and takes care of joint pains, healthy digestion, and cardiovascular health. Quercetin : Quercetin is a plant flavonoid that may occur naturally in the body but is also found in onions, citrus fruits, buckwheat, etc. This ingredient fights inflammation and prevents neurological conditions, reduces heart disease, high blood pressure, cardiovascular system conditions, reduces allergies, and prevents infections.

: Quercetin is a plant flavonoid that may occur naturally in the body but is also found in onions, citrus fruits, buckwheat, etc. This ingredient fights inflammation and prevents neurological conditions, reduces heart disease, high blood pressure, cardiovascular system conditions, reduces allergies, and prevents infections. Methionine: Methionine is an amino acid and is present in dairy products, fish, and meat. This ingredient helps the body remove toxins, support liver function by reducing heavy metals and harmful substances from the body.

Bromelain: Bromelain is present in kiwi, ginger, asparagus, etc. This ingredient reduces swelling and pain in the sinuses and the nose, reduces osteoarthritis pains, supports healthy digestion, enhances recovery after physical injury or workout.

How does the Joint Guard 360 formula work

Joint Guard 360 is a formula consisting of 11 natural herbs, plants, vitamins, and amino acids made for the sole purpose of attending to joint and muscle health. This product provides the important nourishments and nutrients that the body is unable to produce naturally and helps deal with joint and cartilage pains from the root. Over time, the body’s production of collagen decreases which brings about excruciating pain, swelling, and discomfort to the joints and muscles. Joint Guard 360 has ingredients that are known to be highly potent to reduce inflammation, joint pain, swelling, etc. In addition, the ingredients also take care of other health conditions such as oxidative stress, energy, and vitality, focus, and mental clarity and generally improve the welfare of the body. Some of the products have antioxidant benefits.

How to use Joint Guard 360

· Take the supplement as directed and do not exceed the dose.

· Suitable for both males and females.

· Do not consume if pregnant or lactating.

· Unsuitable for children under the age of 18 years.

· Seek doctor’s advice if unwell before consuming.

· Consult a doctor if consuming other conventional medication.

· Store in a cool and dry place away from children.

· Store away from light and sunshine.

· Do not use it if the seal is tampered with.

· Tighten cap after use.

· No doctor’s prescription is needed.

· No exercises are required.

· Consume the supplement for six months consecutively.

Dosage

Take two tablets per day with a glass of water. Each tablet should be taken 20-30 before meals for maximum absorption.

Benefits of Joint Guard 360

Helps ease pain and inflammation : The product addresses the root cause of the problem and helps relieve chronic inflammation, tissue, and joint pain.

: The product addresses the root cause of the problem and helps relieve chronic inflammation, tissue, and joint pain. Restores flexibility: Joint Guard 360 restores flexibility of the muscles, stiffness of joints, and cartilages due to an increase in collagen in some of the ingredients.

Joint Guard 360 restores flexibility of the muscles, stiffness of joints, and cartilages due to an increase in collagen in some of the ingredients. No restrictive diet: when using this product, there is no need for a restrictive diet to manage the pains, swelling, and inflammation.

More energy: The product relieves the body of toxins giving users more energy to do other things, clarity of mind, and generally improved welfare of the body.

The product relieves the body of toxins giving users more energy to do other things, clarity of mind, and generally improved welfare of the body. Improves digestion : The ingredients in the Joint Guard 360 formula help improve the digestive system by reducing constipation, bloating, etc.

: The ingredients in the Joint Guard 360 formula help improve the digestive system by reducing constipation, bloating, etc. Reduces high blood pressure: when the body is in pain and discomfort, the pressure in the blood tends to go higher. With Joint Guard 360, this will stop.

when the body is in pain and discomfort, the pressure in the blood tends to go higher. With Joint Guard 360, this will stop. Enhances cognitive functions: The product helps improve cognitive function, improves and protects the brain cells, and enhances mood.

Side effects

There are no side effects associated with Joint guard.

Purchase and Price of Joint Guard 360

Joint Guard 360 is available for purchase through the official manufacturer’s website. Currently, there is a discount and price reduction upon purchase of any bundle:

1 Joint Guard 360 bottle for $69.00 with no shipping cost.

2 Joint Guard 360 bottles for $118.00 at $59.00 per bottle with no shipping cost

4 Joint Guard 360 bottles for $176.00, at $44.00 per bottle with no shipping cost

There are no additional charges for purchase.

Money-Back Guarantee & Refund Policy

The manufacturers of Joint Guard 360 have put in place a money-back guarantee and refund policy for any purchase made through their website. The policy covers 180 days money-back guarantee refund should a purchaser be unhappy with the product without returning the product. However, this needs to be raised directly to the company on their official website.

FAQ

Q: How many bottles of Joint Guard 360 are best to order?

A: While the one bottle purchase may appear cheaper, the 2 and 4 bottle packages are cheaper in the long run and make economic sense and value.

Q: Are there other charges upon payment of the indicated purchase price?

A: No. There are no hidden charges or subscription fees charged. The indicated purchase price is what a purchaser will pay.

Q: How soon will the effects of Joint Guard 360 take?

A: Joint Guard 360 is a natural formulation whose physical results may take some time to see for up to 60 days of usage. However, internally, users will feel the effects immediately after consumption begins. Improvement may differ from one user to the other.

Q: How does a user know that the supplement is suitable for them?

A: This formula has been prepared with natural ingredients which target joint, muscular, tissue, cartilage inflammation from the roots. There are no side effects associated with this product, and more so, there are other added benefits for using the product. Should a user be dissatisfied with the product, there is a 180 days refund period.

Pros of Joint Guard 360

· Does not contain any filer, coating, or chemical.

· Free from toxins, chemicals, stimulants, and pesticides.

· Does not cause addiction.

· Gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and allergen-free.

· Well balanced and gentle to use.

· Suitable for non-vegans and vegans.

Cons of Joint Guard 360

· There are no side effects.

Conclusion

Joint guard 360 is the long-awaited alternative to any other medication or lubricants to support any inflammation of the joints, muscles, cartilages and other aches associated with wear and tear of the body. Other than anti-inflammation, this supplement enhances the general well-being of the users. Joint Guard 360 is a one tablet suit-all.