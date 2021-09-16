Lois Eisenberg | In Honor of Labor Unions

Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September every year and gives the American people a three-day glorious weekend.

American workers, who are the backbone of America, are honored on this day to celebrate the “social and economic” achievements in honor of their work.

Labor unions are responsible for their fitting agendas in protecting the American workers from unfair working situations.

The Labor unions are the counterbalance to management, and in doing so they have helped workers gain more power in their workplace, helped workers gain more rights, helped them to achieve more fair benefits, helped workers to gain better wages, help the workers to have a safe environment, helped the workers obtain overtime pay, instigated maternity leave, and have made sure that the workers have a fair retirement plan.

Labor unions have had a pivotal role in helping the middle class by giving them an important voice in governance of our country by turning out millions of voters who realize how important labor unions are in supporting the middle class and the poor.

The American workers who join labor unions gain power in helping them uphold their dignity and well being.

If the labor unions die out, so does the American middle class.

In praise of the labor unions who have kept the American workforce afloat.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita