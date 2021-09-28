VivaSlim Reviews (Warning) Scam Side Effects Truth Inside?

VivaSlim is body fat burning dietary supplement. The supplement is formulated using potent natural ingredients to give you maximum results. According to its official site, the dietary supplement helps provides does the following;

Support healthy weight loss

Supports appetite suppression

Increases metabolism

maintains healthy cholesterol levels

VivaSlim Review Introduction

Ultimately, this weight loss supplement supports metabolism in the body for effective fat burning. The supplement enhances weight loss with increased belly fat metabolism to give the user a slim and attractively looking healthy body. In this in-depth VivaSlim supplement review, we look at what it provides and its scientific benefits. The review has been divided into multiple sections for a detailed outlook into the supplement.

According to the official site, the VivaSlim weight loss supplement features a combination of 12 earth’s highest quality vitamins and extracts. The supplements function by addressing the root cause of weight gain and poor metabolism. Ultimately, they provide an indefinite solution to the problem instead of providing temporary relief.

The supplement functions by burning and flushing out pounds of visceral and ugly fat out of the body. This functionality helps to flatten the stomach and melt away fat on the face, neck, and cheeks. Ultimately, the supplement doesn’t only restore healthy weight and body image. It restores arm and thigh definition and gives you a slim body.

The supplement comes in liquid form and is filled in a dropper bottle. Its formula primarily contains natural ingredients. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about dangerous chemicals. Nonetheless, even with its natural formula, the supplement still integrates potent ingredients to achieve maximum results. All you need to do is take two drops of the supplements every morning and night.

Using the supplement daily without skipping days ensures optimal and long lasting results. After all, you will begin to notice changes in just seven days according to the official site. Gradually, you begin to experience the arms, face, and belly tighten. Each day, you will see you are losing weight. As your body’s metabolic function improves, you will begin to feel your body having more energy every morning.

Product Name: VivaSlim

Category: Body fat

Main Benefits: Supports healthy weight loss and improves metabolism

Ingredients of VivaSlim: Irvingia Gabonensis, Maca, L-Ornithine, L-glutamine, and L-Arginine

Administration Route: Oral

Dosage Instructions: Two drops twice a day

Results: 3-6 months

Alcohol Warning: No restrictions

Quantity: 60ml

Side Effects: None reported

Price: $49/bottle (check for Discount)

Availability: Only through the official website

Official Website: Click Here

VivaSlim dietary supplements are produced by a company named Simple Promise. According to its official site, the company claims its supplements go through a series of tests and select science-backed ingredients to add to its supplements. According to the company, the weight loss supplements are manufactures in a cGMP facility. Each supplement goes through third-party testing to ensure quality too.

These supplements are formulated to work for anyone. However, they are not recommended to people over the age of 18. Additionally, pregnant women and breastfeeding are warned against using these supplements. People with existing conditions or on prescribed medication are recommended to consult their physician for a go-ahead before using the supplements.

VivaSlim Website

The VivaSlim official website can be accessed through this link. On the site, you will get access to countless data about the supplements. The site shares data like how it’s made, its ingredients, and even the research backing the supplements. Accessing the site is a great way to find perks available to customers. These include frequent discounts and refund policies.

VivaSlim supplements are available for purchase on the official website. But these supplements aren’t listed on online marketplaces or stocked in drugstores. The exclusive availability on the site aims to protect customers against scammers, ensuring you find the authentic product. The availability of the supplement on the site gives you access to countless and frequent discounts too.

What Does VivaSlim Do?

VivaSlim dietary supplements are formulated to support healthy weight loss. However, this is not all the supplement does. While burning visceral and ugly fats from the body, the supplement flattens the stomach. It melts fat away from the face, neck, cheeks while toning the arms and thighs. Additionally, the supplement boosts metabolism and maintains normal cholesterol levels.

What Are The Ingredients in VivaSlim?

VivaSlim supplements integrate a combination of twelve 100% natural ingredients. The plant-based supplement comes in a liquid form filled in a 2-ounce dropper bottle. None of the ingredients in the supplement contains GMOs or other toxic chemicals. Furthermore, each ingredient is grown free of pesticides. Active ingredients in the supplements include;

Irvingia Gabonensis (IG)

Irvingia Gabonensis increases adiponectin levels in the body. These compounds release fats out of the body to support weight loss, reduce the waistline and overall body fat. Furthermore, IG supports healthy blood glucose, adiponectin, and LDL cholesterol levels in the body.

L-Ornithine

L-Ornithine is added to the supplement for its ability to detoxify the body. It helps to maintain lean muscle growth, which, in turn, provides powerful natural fat-burning properties.

L-Carnitine

L-Carnitine boosts powerful weight loss properties, leaving the body looking toned and fit.

Maca

Native to Peru, maca root boosts energy levels in your body. It supports cognitive function while elevating your mood too.

L-Arginine

L-Arginine supports healthy weight loss. According to studies, using this L-Arginine, you will notice a drop in your waist circumference in just days. Combining it with other potent nutrients enhances its effectiveness too.

Beta Alanine

Beta alanine supports lean muscle mass maintenance while supporting energy levels. It is reported that beta alanine can even burn fats while sleeping.

L-Glutamine

L-Glutamine supports healthy weight loss while keeping your blood sugar levels at bay. It does so by supporting insulin control and tackling its resistance in the body.

Other ingredients in the supplement include niacin, African plum bark, Rhodiola, and astragalus. These four ingredients are reposted to possess many health benefits. These include eliminating brain fog, lowering cholesterol levels, reducing inflammation, stress relief, and supporting overall immunity.

Are VivaSlim Ingredients Effective?

According to the official site, the ingredients in the VivaSlim supplements create a synergistic effect. Combined at just the right proportions, these ingredients work together effectively to ensure maximum effectiveness. However, to enjoy long lasting and full results, the supplements should be taken at least twice daily without skipping days.

What Is The Recommended Dosage for VivaSlim?

VivaSlim dietary supplements have a daily recommended dosage of at least four drops. Ideally, you want to take two drops in the morning and two in the afternoon. However, depending on your needs, you can slightly increase your dosage to two drops three times a day, i.e. morning, afternoon, and night. Due to its natural formula, the supplement doesn’t have reported side effects.

But, to prevent even mild complications, it is recommended to stick to the dosage and avoid taking more than the recommended dosage. Exceeding the dosage doesn’t necessarily fast track the results. There isn’t a set timeline for using the supplements.

According to the official site, you may begin to see results in seven days. Nonetheless, to experience optimal results, it is recommended to take the supplements for at least three to six months. After all, different people experience varying effects at varying paces and periods.

Additionally, it is recommended to be careful before beginning to take the supplements. Thus, for people with existing illnesses, it is recommended to consult a physician before taking the supplements. The same advice is extended to people who are on prescribed medication or following treatment plans.

How Does VivaSlim Work?

According to the official site, recent scientific research reports that unwanted weight gain results from tiny cellular fat gates outside the cells. These cellular fat gates are responsible for controlling the fat you gain and lose.

Thus, when locked, they make it impossible to lose fat and weight. Unlike other supplements, the VivaSlim supplements are designed to tackle this problem directly. The supplements allow a rapid flow of fat to pour out of the cells ad out of the body.

The best part about these supplements is that you don’t have to give up your lifestyle. You don’t have to stick to a strict cardio workout or your favorite snacks like cookies and ice cream.

How Long Does It Take For VivaSlim To Work?

According to the official site, you should start to experience changes in just seven days of taking the VivaSlim supplement. Nonetheless, there isn’t an official timeline for taking the supplements. After all, different people experience varying results based on their age, gender, and chemical makeup.

Some people can notice changes in just one week, while others take three months to see improvements. But one shouldn’t stop using the supplements immediately after they notice a difference. Instead, it is recommended to take the supplements for at least three to six months. Taking the supplements for three months ensures changes. But, extending this period to six months ensure you achieve optimal weight loss and feel like half your age.

What Are The Benefits of VivaSlim?

VivaSlim benefits include:

Supporting healthy weight loss by burning visceral fats

Toning the arms and thighs

Melting away fats from the face, neck, and cheeks

Boosting metabolism

Energizing the body

Maintaining normal cholesterol levels

Supporting healthy blood sugar levels and tackling insulin resistance

Flushing out toxins from the body and reversing oxidative stress damage

Improving lean muscle mass

Supporting cognitive function

Stress relief and mood-boosting

Reducing inflammation

Supporting overall immunity

What Are The Side Effects of VivaSlim?

VivaSlim supplements don’t have reported side effects. However, to prevent even mild complications, it is recommended to avoid taking more than the recommended dosage.

Where Can You Buy VivaSlim?

VivaSlim dietary supplements are available for purchase on the official site, getvivaslim.com. These supplements aren’t stocked in online marketplaces like Amazon or drugstores. The exclusive availability on the official site ensures you buy the authentic product. Purchasing the supplements from the official site allows you to enjoy protection like the refund policy, and frequent discounts.

How Much Does VivaSlim Cost?

A bottle of VivaSlim supplements cost about $49. But the more you buy, the more you save. You can choose the supplements in the bundle options below;

The Most Popular Package (3 Bottles): $39 per Bottle ($117)

The Best Value Package (6 Bottles): $31 per Bottle ($186)

With the best value package, a customer can save up to $348. Instead of paying $1782, they will only pay $186 for six bottles. Additionally, customers enjoy free shipping in the US on their orders, even if they purchase a single bottle. A shipping charge plus taxes and customs fees apply to international orders. Domestic shipping takes about 5 to 7 days, while international shipping takes about 10 to 16 days.

Does VivaSlim Have A Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes, it does! VivaSlim provides a 100% risk-free 365-day refund policy for all its orders.

If a customer needs to ask for a refund, they need to do the following;

Submit a ticket on the site. Alternatively, you can call the support team at 1-800-259-9522.

Send the bottles back to Simple Promise, 3242 NE 3rd Avenue #1051, Camas, WA 98607

When approved, refunds are done in a few days. But, return shipping costs are non-refundable.

VivaSlim Reviews Verdict

VivaSlim dietary supplements are formulated to work for anyone who wants to lose weight safely. It works if you are 80 years old or 20 years old. It works for all weight loss needs too. After all, the supplements work by flushing out cellular fat build up and reversing the body’s functioning effectiveness. Ultimately, they improve other areas like metabolism and overall immunity. With the 365-day refund policy, the supplements give you up to a year to decide if they are for you or not. visit VivaSlim official website using this link.