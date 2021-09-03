What Is Snapfish? How Does This Digital Photo Printing Service Work?

We all love to snap photos and create albums on our smartphones. These digital collections are dear to us and once in a while, we wouldn’t mind creating them into printables to give as a gift to a loved one or preserve it as a memory.

Did you know there’s an app called Snapfish that lets you preserve these memories? No, it’s not like Canva or Adobe Photoshop. It’s actually a web-based photo printing service that lets you design printable photo albums and gifts. I stumbled upon this app as I was browsing the Internet after paying my Spectrum cable bill. Read on to learn more about this app.

About Snapfish

Snapfish is not a new kid on the block, the company has been around since 1999. Snapfish is highly popular among photographers because of its photo-sharing and printing abilities.

Before being a web retailer, Snapfish used to have a brick-and-mortar store. This was back in 2004 and the store was located in Alexandria, Virginia. The store didn’t achieve the success the team was hoping so they ended up closing it and went completely online.

Snapfish is free (to some extent). You don’t have to pay for using its photo storage, photo sharing, and editing tools. The software claims to give 100 free photos prints each month. The user only has to pay the shipping fee, which is minor. Snapfish makes it easier to create photo gifts like books covers, phone cases, playing cards, and more.

How to Create Photo Gifts Using Snapfish

It all starts by setting up your account on the Snapfish platform. Download the app or simply create an account via the web-based version. Follow these steps:

Open the Snapfish account

Tap on “allow” to give the app the permissions to your media and gallery

Toggle “allow all” and choose the cookie settings

Hit confirm my choices to save everything

Sign in to your account

Accept the terms and conditions and you should be taken to the dashboard

You will receive a confirmation email to verify your account

Navigating the App

When you open the app, you should be able to see the shopping menu. From there, you can access the menu bar, choose whatever you wanted to print, access the photos, and manage your projects.

As mentioned earlier, you will have one hundred 4×6 prints per month. Here are the steps to claim your free photos:

From the home screen, go to order prints

Click on 4×6 prints

Choose the photos you would like to print

The next screen will allow you to edit, remove or choose more sizes if you would like

Once you are happy with your selection, hit order

A pop-up will appear asking if you want to add something more to your order

Just tap “no thanks”

Review your order and go to checkout

The free print credits will apply automatically

Enter your shipping address

You can also pick it up from a retail address too

Then, choose your preferred payment method and confirm the order

You will receive an email for order confirmation

Is Snapfish Completely Free?

For a 4-by-6-inch image, Snapfish’s pre-print pricing starts at just 9 cents. Snapfish offers pickup at CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, and the price varies based on each retailer.

When you choose the in-store option, you’re relying on the printing capabilities of those specific retailers, which may differ.

Basic Editing is Allowed

Snapfish has a modern and snappy interface. Did you know CVS photo uses the same interface? Getting started is clear and simple. All you have to do is upload the photo or choose a photo you will like to be printed and go from them. The app also lets you import photos from Facebook, Instagram, Google, and Flickr accounts.

You can even do the basic editing such includes cropping the image, correcting the contrast and brightness, etc. you can also color correct and auto contrast. Monochromatic filters are available too for improving the appearance of the image before you hit print.

Snapfish is a good catch and it’s better than many printing apps out there. The prices are low too. Most people are annoyed by its shipping policies but other than this, the app is fine!