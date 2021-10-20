Alpha Heater Reviews – Best Space Heater 2021 or Scam Complaints? 

Alpha Heater is a small, portable heater that can be extremely useful in the coming winter season. Personal gadgets, especially heaters, are more useful, handy, and affordable, which is why there is a huge demand for them. But a huge variety in these products could confuse anyone, leading to buying a useless product. It is better to read about all available options before investing in one product. Read this Alpha Heater review to know if it is a good investment or not.

Alpha Heater Review

As the temperature continues to decrease and winter is approaching, finding a heater is something everyone has in mind. Personal heaters are one of the most valuable and practical home appliances high in demand in winter. Because of increased sales, these products go out of stock within days, and people keep searching for them all season and still couldn’t find a reliable brand. Alpha Heater is one such gadget that can heat any small space without spending thousands on heavy machinery.

Unlike typical heaters, Alpha Heater is simple, easy to use, and cost-efficient. There are probably thousands of personal heaters available, but this offers comfort and ease, no other brand can provide. It is just like you are using a hairdryer, except it is warmer and takes less electricity. Do not let its small size fool you, as this tiny device can heat up any medium-size room in less than half an hour.

According to the official website, Alpha Heater distributes heat evenly no matter how large the room size. It can heat it up to 75 degrees Fahrenheit and needs no room installation. It is a portable device and can be placed anywhere in the room, such as a table, floor, counter, or any other leveled surface. There are various options to regulate this heat as per your personal preference. As everyone likes a different heating setting, this brand is adjustable to meet all these ends.

To make it even better, Alpha Heater comes with a built-in timer, and you do not have to worry about turning it off. The safety and comfort level that it offers is matchless, and you can even sleep with this heater on, as it goes off automatically after some time. There are many reasons proving Alpha Heater is true to its promises, one of which is that a large portion of its stock is already sold out. There are only limited pieces available and if you have already decided to buy it, confirm your order before the stock sells out.

Who Should Use an Alpha Heater?

Small, personal, and portable heaters are a better alternative to traditional heaters, which are best for people living alone and in small families. Alpha Heater can warm up any small to medium size room and is best for small apartments, offices, dormitories, and cars too. It has various built-in features making it a reliable and safe option that is also energy efficient and may cut the electricity bill up to 30%.

It comes pre-assembled, and you do not have to brainstorm to use it. Alpha Heater comes as one unit that is ready to use straight out of the box. Once you have it, all it needs is to remove the packing, use the charger, and it is all set to use. The adjustable heat settings can allow the user to control the air circulation and heat, as per your likings. Moreover, the timer function adds to safety and usefulness. It is like selecting the off and on time for this heater and stop worrying about leaving it on while you sleep, indulge in work, or leave the house. The device will turn off at the time you choose, and there is no way it can pose a safety risk.

It takes a low electricity supply and costs less than most other heater brands. According to the official website, using Alpha Heater takes the same energy as a hairdryer; also, it is portable and travel-friendly. You can move it around anywhere you go and continue using it to make the winters warmer and more comfortable.

Do You Really Need an Alpha Heater For Winters?

As the colder months are approaching, people are looking for easy-to-use gadgets for a comfy winter. Usually, the electricity bills increase drastically because of the heating systems, and it is not a luxury, as surviving the chilly winter without a heater is next to impossible. Everyone needs a heating device, and nothing is better than a product that costs less and offers numerous benefits. While there are so many options to try, each offering a unique feature, Alpha Heater is better than all of them for the following reasons.

Lightweight, small and compact device

Alpha Heater measures nearly 27.88 inches (length), 5.75 inches(height), and 2.56 inches (depth). It means it is barely bigger than two outlets, and this size makes it highly space-friendly. You have to connect it to a power outlet to use it. The small size and light weightiness make it easy to move, carry and place anywhere without making any significant effort.

Built-in heating modes

Alpha Heater has one exclusive feature to prevent overheating, overbilling, and user protection. It has an automatic temperature setting allowing it to lower down to 104 degrees Fahrenheit whenever it crosses 122 degrees Fahrenheit. It can even shut down on its own, keeping the heating and electric supply at a pace. Even if it falls by accident, the heating system will stop working for the next 30 seconds; that is enough to place it right. It releases ambient air during this time, and if untouched, the power supply automatically turns off.

Faster healing and customization

Interestingly, the Alpha Heater can help heat a medium-size room in less than 30 mins. A 350 sq ft room would need only ten minutes to heat up to a reasonable level. Plus, the adjustable heating options and the auto-timer can work between one to six hours. The user can choose any setting that he likes. Just for an idea, it can work up to six hours without interruption and turns off if there is no change made.

Noiseless and inaudible machine

Alpha Heater is designed for a highly comfortable user experience, and it cannot be achieved with a loud noise. This heater makes no sound, and having it around does not even feel like you are using a heater. Some users even forget to have it in the room because of the inaudible working. If you have guests coming over, the company ensures no one can know there is a heater in the room.

Energy-efficient device

While choosing an electric device, energy efficiency is a major concern, and people who are barely making money to service can absolutely not afford a heater. Alpha Heater is an energy-efficient heater that does not cost much even if you use it every day. There is no change in the electric bill, despite enjoying a warm winter.

Safer than other heaters

Alpha Heater is much safer than other heaters available in the market. It is a convection heater with a ceramic body that uses uniform heating to maintain a temperature. Using ceramic heaters is better for small places for their high safety levels. Even if it is tipped, there is no risk of fire or damage as it goes off.

Cleans the air

Although it sounds unusual, Alpha Heater can even clear the air from mold, dust, bacteria, and small viruses and eliminate the nasty smell. It is common for heaters to contain pathogens that give a terrible scent to the room. Alpha Heater has an antimicrobial filter that prevents pathogenic growth and cleans the air, saving from bad odor.

How To Use an Alpha Heater?

As mentioned before, Alpha Heater is suitable for a room ideally of 350 square feet, and it uses between 650W to 1200W for low to high settings. Here is how to set up this device.

Step one

Take out Alpha Heater from the box, remove packing, especially all plastic wrappings. Place it on a leveled surface, such as a table, floor, or nightstand.

Step two

Find the safety button on the backside of the heater and activate it before starting to use it.

Step three

Connect it to a power source and use the button on the front to turn it on.

Step four

Set a timer if you want to turn off the device on its own. Use this setting if you want to sleep comfortably or work without worrying about turning the machine off.

Where to Buy Alpha Heater? Pricing Information And Discounts

Alpha Heater is available online and can be purchased from the official website directly using this link. There is no other way to buy it, as the company has no local sellers or dealers authorized for its sales. It is not even available on Amazon, eBay, or local stores, even if you see similar products. There are high chances they are counterfeit products, and investing money in them could be risky.

Comparing its price with other heaters shows it is quite reasonable, and if you buy multiple heaters, the price drops further. Right now, the company is running a discount offer that gives up to 50% off on its purchase. Here are the pricing details.

Get one One Alpha Heater for $49.95/each

Get Two Alpha Heaters $47.45/each Total $94.91

Get Three Alpha Heaters $44.96/each Total $134.87

Get Four Alpha Heaters $42.46/each Total $169.83

Get Five Alpha Heaters $39.96 /each Total $199.80

The above-mentioned price excludes delivery charges. All orders come with an additional $9.95 in terms of handling and delivery charges. There are no other hidden charges, and there is no auto-delivery or subscription plan unless you order more heaters.

The company only accepts online payments. Once your order is confirmed, the company will send an email, ideally within 24 to 48 hours. The delivery takes up to five days for most destinations but may take more days if a weekend or any official holiday is approaching.

If you are single or live alone, one heater would be enough, but for families, it is better to get one Alpha Heater for every member. You may also order a bundle pack and gift it to your friends. Buying one heater costs more than a bundle pack and makes it even more affordable.

All orders of Alpha Heater come with a 30-day money-back offer. During this time, the users can see the working of this heater and choose to keep or return it. If they are not satisfied for any reason, the company is ready to refund their order value, excluding the shipping charges.

The company has an active customer support line to assist customers and their queries. If you have concerns regarding the product or want to know something about delivery or refund, feel free to talk to a customer care representative through the following.

Phone: +1 (866) 895-6759

Email: [email protected]

Address: Alpha Heater 2345 Vauxhall Rd, Union, NJ 07083 USA

All users can also opt for a three-year extended warranty by paying $26.97 only. Under this warranty, the company has you covered for all damages. If the device shows malfunctioning or stops working, you can talk to the company and get a free replacement of your heater. Visit the official website here to know more information on extended warranty.

[Text Wrapping Break]Alpha Heater Safety Warnings

Here are a few instructions to make your Alpha Heater experience safer.

Do not use it through extensions as common extensions cannot tolerate their electrical load and may collapse.

This device is not waterproof, so do not place it near water or spill water on it.

Due to the small size, it may not be suitable for a large size room. If you need it for a larger space, consider buying two or more heaters.

Alpha Heater Reviews Final Verdict

Based on the information shared online, there are enough reasons to believe that Alpha Heater is legit and not a waste of money. It uses innovative technology to heat up the room and is best for standard sized rooms. Comparing it to the other heaters in the market, it is affordable, energy-efficient, and safer.

There is a high demand for Alpha Heater, and the company is already running low on stock. All the new customers can use a refund option if they are worried about losing their money. The only drawback of this heater is its availability. The only way to get your hands on this heater is through online orders through the official website. All the new customers have to know this beforehand so that they do not end up trusting an unauthorized seller. Those who are ready to try this portable heater can visit the official website and confirm their orders before it runs out of stock.

Alpha Heater Reviews and Frequently Asked Questions

If you do not find any specific information in this Alpha Heater review, read the following FAQs to find answers.

Is Alpha Heater suitable for students?

Alpha Heater is suitable for all users, and it is even ideal for students who are short on a budget. This is a small device that costs less than most heaters. It is highly user-friendly and is even suitable to carry along road trips and house shifting.

How do I start the device if it shuts down?

If the device stops working, manually start it again. Before you do this, make sure the power supply is off. Wait for at least ten minutes before restarting it, and with this cooling time, the device would be ready to resume working.

What to do if you get a defective Alpha Heater?

If the heater starts malfunctioning or turns off after tripping, restart it to use it again. If the malfunctioning starts frequently showing, talk to the company. Under the extended warranty, the company will give you a free replacement of the defective heater delivered to your doorstep.

Can you use Alpha Heater in your bathroom?

Although the official website mentions that Alpha Heater can be used anywhere in the house, it does not include the bathroom. This heater is not waterproof, nor is it safe to use on a wet surface. Never use it in your bathroom, especially near the shower or bathtub.

How much power does the Alpha Heater take?

Alpha Heater does not consume a lot of electricity. It uses only 650W when used in low settings and 1200W when used in high settings. It is even less than most hair styling devices that people use on a daily basis. This power efficiency also cuts the electricity bills making it highly economical compared to other heating options.

What if you do not like Alpha Heater?

If you are not happy with your Alpha Heater experience, the company will fully refund your order. It values customer satisfaction more than its profits and is ready to take a loss if any customer is not happy with this heater. Talk to the customer care representative for more information. To learn more or to buy Alpha Heater, visit the official website here.

