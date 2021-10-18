Are Supplements for Weight Loss Safe?

Maintaining a balanced rhythm while trying to lead a healthy life is quite challenging. Perhaps, you have been wondering whether supplements for weight loss could help you keep up with your routine as you shed some pounds. Some years back, you would require a doctor’s prescription for such products, but presently, there are several OTC (over-the-counter) options. But the big question is, “are weight loss supplements safe?”

What Is a Weight Loss Supplement?

A weight loss supplement helps you shed unnecessary weight. It works in different ways, which means not everyone will experience the same effects. It works by speeding up your metabolism and increasing your body’s fat-burning rate. Some products curb appetite, others limit the number of calories that your body will absorb from meals.

The common ingredients in these supplements are herbs, caffeine, fiber, minerals, and vitamins. You can click here to know more about them. It is important to note that they aren’t medicines and are not expected to cure or treat disease. They should be used among other strategies for weight loss such as exercise, dieting, and healthy living.

Categories of Weight Loss Supplements

There are 2 categories of over-the-counter supplements for weight loss: nonprescription drugs and dietary supplements. You can easily recognize the nonprescription drugs because their adverts are all around us. They include Meratrim, Hydroxycut, and Alli.

Dietary supplements, on the other hand, come in form of liquid, capsule, powder, and pill. Some examples include teas, herbs, minerals, and Vitamins C, E, and K. the most significant and major difference between both categories is the method of regulation.

The FDA oversees the production of nonprescription drugs. The drugs are expected to undergo clinical trials using humans as specimens. However, the FDA does not regulate dietary supplements. No human trials are necessary and the manufacturers take complete responsibility for the products. Therefore, you need to research thoroughly before taking any supplement.

Do Slimming Supplements Work?

Before using a slimming tea, capsule, pill, or supplement, ensure your diet and activity levels are on a par. No supplement can replace regular exercise, a healthy diet, and calorie deficit.

Exercise

A mix of strength/resistance training and cardio weekly, or regular exercising can help to burn fat naturally. You only need to find out which one works best for you.

Active Lifestyle

Being active is a priority in any weight loss journey. You can try walking about ten thousand steps each day or keep your body active for the better part of the day. Staying active helps you to stay trim and improve mental health.

Calorie Deficit

For you to shed some weight, your body should be calorie deficient. This means you should have been consuming slightly fewer calories than what the body burns. The body stores fat when you consume more than the required calories, which results in weight gain. For men, the recommended calorie intake per day is 2500 calories while it is 2000 calories for women.

Nutrition

You need to eat healthy food to support your goals as well as nourish your body. Consistency is the keyword here if you want to see your desired results. Also, ensure that your meal has a mix of minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients.

Medical Conditions

Some medical conditions or genetic disorders such as PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), hyperthyroidism, diabetes, and Cushing’s disease can contribute to weight gain. Additionally, certain medications such as antihistamines, insulin, and beta or alpha-blockers can contribute to the problem. Therefore, you need to speak with your doctor before considering any weight loss strategy.

Body Mass Index

This is determined by your height and weight. Generally, doctors use it to check your health risks. If your BMI is around 25 – 30, you are overweight while a figure above 30 is categorized as obese. People with a high BMI stand a greater chance of suffering weight-related ailments.

Eating Habits

Snacking between meals, preferring certain meals above others, and consuming more processed and sugary foods during certain hours may contribute to weight gain. You need to understand what you have and have not been eating, so you can control your calorie intake.

Time

It takes time to shed weight especially when you have so much that you want to trim. You should understand that it’s a journey, and it won’t happen overnight. With perseverance and the right strategy, your efforts will pay off.

Is Weight Loss Supplement Safe?

The safest method of using a slimming supplement is to take it daily, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. You should also not use it for a long time; about 2 – 6 weeks is ideal. This is due to the fact that there is not much research on the side effects of its long-term consumption. Hence, prolonged consumption may expose you to issues yet to be identified.

A slimming supplement should only serve as extra support when you want a boost for a slimming diet. You can also check out thepreworkoutreview.com if you want a fat burner kind of supplement that offers extra energy boosts for gym sessions.

How to Choose a Suitable Slimming Supplement

When looking for a brand of slimming pills, teas, or capsules to buy, make sure you examine the label thoroughly. This will help you identify ingredients that you are intolerant to. Furthermore, fat burners usually contain caffeine and thermogenic acids. Therefore, if these ingredients may affect your sleep, digestion, or mood, look for another product.

More importantly, ensure you take the correct daily dose, and always consume it with enough water and food, as directed. You should also buy from a brand and a store you trust. Also, the product should be all-natural.

Here’s how to know when you have found a suitable product:

The ingredient list does not have any confusing ingredients.

The label is 100 percent clear and you understand exactly what is going into your system.

No ingredient will result in stomach upset or sleeplessness.

You experience a gentle energy boost during a workout.

You do not feel too hungry and can manage a slimming diet better.

The Bottom Line

Weight loss is a journey that requires consistency. There are various brands of slimming products on the market, but you need to make sure that they are safe. Ensure you check the ingredients before you buy and consume according to the recommended dosage. Also, supplements should not replace healthy living; rather they should complement your resolve and other strategies to burn fat.