Man detained after investigation into alleged machete attack

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to a reported assault in Newhall on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a reported assault with a machete in Newhall Wednesday morning that sent one to the hospital.

The assault with a deadly weapon incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Railroad Avenue, near 13th Street, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were also called to the scene for the reported assault and were assessing one patient who had reportedly been hit in the head after being cleared to enter by the sheriff’s deputies, spokesman Jonathan Matheny said around noon.

The suspect was detained at the scene, while the victim was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS