Man detained after investigation into alleged machete attack

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a reported assault with a machete in Newhall Wednesday morning that sent one to the hospital.

The assault with a deadly weapon incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Railroad Avenue, near 13th Street, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were also called to the scene for the reported assault and were assessing one patient who had reportedly been hit in the head after being cleared to enter by the sheriff’s deputies, spokesman Jonathan Matheny said around noon.

The suspect was detained at the scene, while the victim was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.