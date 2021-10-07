‘Calaveras Literarias’ to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to “Calaveras Literarias” with Gloria Arjona. The event is scheduled to be held 1 p.m. Sunday at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St.

Calaveras Literarias is a traditional Mexican form of art often written for the Day of the Dead. During the event, Arjona will share songs, stories and calaveras-traditional poems written to celebrate Dia de los Muertos.

Born in El Paso, Texas, and raised in Mexico City, Aroja has a distinctive way of lecturing through different forms of art to draw attention to the rich cultures and traditions of Latin America, in particular Mexico and communities along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Guests to the event will get to do Mexican-inspired crafts and activities. The library welcomes every member of the community to join in on the fun. This event was made possible with the support of the REFORMA Noche de Cuentos mini-grant.

For more information about Calaveras Literarias, contact Morgan Lazo at [email protected]. To learn more about upcoming library events, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.