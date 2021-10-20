Deputies seek possible suspect after reports of assault

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday evening.

Deputies were called to the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard at approximately 8:40 p.m. Deputies received a report that a security guard was assaulted by a suspect with a deadly weapon, said Natalie Arriaga, the public information officer for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect used his skateboard to strike the security guard, causing him to lose consciousness. The suspect fled the scene, according to Arriaga.

Emergency responders dispatched an ambulance to the location, and the security guard was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation, said Henry Narvaez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The suspect remains outstanding at this time, according to Arriaga.