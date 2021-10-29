Deputy-involved traffic collision sends child to the hospital

Deputies investigate a deputy-involved traffic collision that sent a child to the hospital on Friday in Valencia. Dan Watson / The Signal
A deputy-involved traffic collision in Valencia resulted in a child being transported to the hospital on Friday.  

The collision was reported at approximately 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Del Monte Drive, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Matheny.  

“It was a still alarm, meaning that the Fire Department witnessed it and stopped right there,” said Matheny. “It was for a deputy-involved traffic collision.” 

On the scene, the deputy and vehicle — a white, four-door GMC — appeared to have collided near the intersection, with the front end of the civilian vehicle appearing damaged while the law enforcement SUV had its airbags deployed.  

A child was seen being carried by an adult to the ambulance to be transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.   

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.  

Caleb Lunetta

