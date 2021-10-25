Exipure Reviews: Is It A 100% Natural & Safe Weight Loss Supplement?

The path to weight loss is always perceived as a smooth journey, but in reality, it has an unimaginable number of twists, turns and bumps. For some people, the journey might even entail potholes that seem impossible to crawl out of. Simply put, a lot of variables need to be accounted for and this is where people usually fall short.

Hence, if the combination of exercise and diet is not working, there’s something that isn’t been satisfied. According to one team, that “something” could be low brown adipose tissue (BAT) levels. Why are low levels of the latter troublesome? This is where it is best fit to introduce Exipure.

What is Exipure?

Exipure is a natural weight loss supplement that aims to help users burn fat safely and effectively. Debuting in October 2021, the supplement targets the root cause of belly fat using natural ingredients. According to the manufacturers of this formula, brown adipose tissue (BAT) is the actual cause of belly fat.

That is why instead of approaching the problem through diet and exercise, they use a different angle. Exipure manufacturers believe that people with low BAT levels are more likely to suffer from obesity. On the other hand, people with high BAT levels are often leaner.

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) burns calories 300 times faster than standard fat. This implies that lean people have a burning furnace inside them, which others don’t. The BAT burns at all times to reduce calorie intake and make it easier to shred fat and lose weight.

Exipure operates on the BAT principle. According to the manufacturer, Exipure is the only diet pill in the world with a mix of eight exotic nutrients and plant extracts, which target low brown adipose tissue levels. It aims to fix the root cause of unexplained weight gain.

How Does Exipure Work?

Exipure is a perfect blend of eight plant and herbal extracts that work to increase BAT levels in the body. As mentioned earlier, BAT is a constant fat-burning furnace concealed inside every lean person. Several studies link BAT to weight loss because it can burn 300 times more calories than standard fat cells. This allows users to maintain a caloric deficit while burning calories inside them at all times.

As stated on the official website:

“Exipure is unlike anything you’ve ever tried or experienced in your life before. It is the only product in the world with a proprietary blend of 8 exotic nutrients and plants designed to target low brown adipose tissue (BAT) levels, the new found root-cause of your unexplained weight gain.”

When the BAT levels go up by even a small amount, it can cause a major increase in the body’s calorie and fat-burning capabilities. Besides, BAT can help increase energy levels. With that in mind, Exipure aims to activate metabolism and energy by increasing the levels of brown adipose tissue within the body.

What ingredients are inside Exipure?

Presently, only six of the eight ingredients have been listed, with no insight into how much of each is found per serving. This might be something to take up with customer service prior to investing. Nevertheless, here’s what we do know about the Exipure weight loss formula so far:

Perilla frutescens

Perilla frutescens, also known as the Korean perilla, deulkkae, or more interestingly, the beefsteak plant, is a species found within the mint family of Lamiaceae.

This plant is supposedly rich in essential fatty acids and has since been associated with treating inflammatory conditions, asthma and may serve as a treatment for certain cancers . A 2018 study that looked at the antiobesity effect of purple perilla in mice that were fed high-fat diets found positive results.

Specifically, the researchers reported that its ingestion prevented body weight gain, improved serum lipids, hepatic lipids and reduced epididymal fat. Furthermore, they highlighted that in the adipose tissue and liver, “expression of genes related to lipolysis and fatty acid beta-oxidation were upregulated in PE-treated mice .”

Holy Basil

Commonly known as Tulsi, Holy basil is yet another plant in the family of mints (i.e., Lamiaceae). One piece quoted the Director of Clinical Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering, Amit N Patel, who emphasized the importance of BAT levels, and how a deficiency is poised to influence weight. In particular, he said, “If you have more brown fat, you weigh less, you’re metabolically efficient, and you have fewer instances of diabetes and high cholesterol.”

How does Holy basil factor into this equation? It turns out that like Perilla frutescens, it contains antioxidants and essential oils that produce eugenol, methyl eugenol and caryophyllene. Together, these components help beta cells (i.e., the ones that store and release insulin) to properly function, leading to increased insulin sensitivity, and limited oxidative stress .

White Korean Ginseng

White Korean ginseng is notable for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, inducing beneficial outcomes for several our organs. One study that investigated the metabolic performance of ginseng’s highly concentrated saponin in diet-induced, obese mice found that its ingestion demonstrated reduced body weight, improved insulin sensitivity, and increased energy expenditure.

These results are direct effects of activating brown fat and browning white fat by “reducing lipid droplets, stimulating uncoupling protein 1 staining, and increasing expression of thermogenic and mitochondrial genes .”

Amur Cork Bark

Botanically known as Phellodendron amurense (part of the Rutaceae family of trees), Amur cork bark is a Chinese staple often used to treat meningitis, pneumonia, and tuberculosis . Upon investigating this ingredient, our editorial team discovered a study on Korean pine seeds, which according to the researchers comes from trees (amur cork bark being one of the members of the family).

That said, the researchers did discover that Korean pine seed oil has the potential to improve the physical and health state of mice, highlighting that it alleviated liver and adipocyte lesions and inflammation caused by high-fat diets . Of course, these findings may not be generalized to amur cork bark, but it might provide some understanding into its effects.

Quercetin

Quercetin is a plant-derived antioxidant that has been widely accepted by society. One study curious to see whether quercetin supplementation can improve obesity in mice by increasing nonshivering thermogenesis in BAT and WAT claim to have found significant results.

Precisely, the researchers said, “In high-fat diet-fed mice, retroperitoneal WAT weight was decreased, and browning effect and lipolysis were increased […] including uncoupling protein 1” and other fundamental components. Quercetin appears to have increased beta cells while activating mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) and AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) pathways. Ultimately, they were convinced by these promising results .

Oleuropein

Finally, we have been told that a polyphenolic compound derived from olive oil called oleuropein has been considered as well. Like the former ingredients, oleuropein also enhances uncoupling protein 1 within brown adipose tissue when a high-fat diet is ingested. Moreover, a team of researchers noticed that its ingestion led to a significant decrease in the visceral fat mass of obese rats .

In order to get the fully vetted, tested and verified Exipure weight loss pills, make sure to head over to the official website to buy the fat shrinking supplement at Exipure.com.

Exipure Features and Benefits

According to the official website, here are the top features and benefits of Exipure:

It’s a 100% all-natural weight loss formula

It uses plant-based ingredients

It’s available in easy-to-swallow capsules

It’s non-habit forming and contains no stimulants

Exipure is non-GMO

It uses science-backed ingredients for weight loss

How Much Weight Can You Lose With Exipure?

As stated on the official website at Exipure.com, users can shed a significant amount of weight with Exipure. Several previous users have testified to the benefits of Exipure as follows:

One user claims she lost up to 35 pounds of weight and now looks and feels amazing after taking the supplement. According to this woman, her energy levels have improved greatly and she no longer feels stressed or anxious when going about her daily activities.

Another user, Zach, claims he lost 26 pounds after using Exipure. Currently, he feels fitter and happier in his 40s than he was in his 30s. Besides, he continues to shred unnecessary fat.

Another user, Cassie, says she lost 40 pounds “in no time” with Exipure. She also continues to lose weight.

On their sales page, the manufacturers of Exipure describe the supplement as a “5-second exotic hack that melts 59 pounds of fat.” Going by these testimonies, it’s easy to see why the Exipure formula is increasing in popularity with each passing day since its launch.

Overall, the manufacturers claim to have formulated the product based on a “tropical loophole” that “dissolves fat overnight.” They recommend taking Exipure daily to help users shed a significant amount of weight within a short period.

What is Brown Adipose Tissue?

Exipure borrows on the idea that specific ingredients can accelerate the levels of brown adipose tissue within the body. According to the Mayo Clinic, brown adipose tissue is a special type of body fat. Also known as brown fat, this BAT is activated when a person gets cold and it generates heat to help keep the body in temperature in a cold condition.

BAT is different from regular body fat because it has more mitochondria, which are the engines within the fat cells. They burn calories to generate heat and keep the body warm.

According to some researchers, BAT burns more calories than regular fat. For this reason, a lot of research today focuses on analyzing the impact of brown fat on weight loss and dieting. By increasing BAT levels, users may be able to lose weight faster and easier.

What Science Say About Exipure

It’s important to note that Exipure just joined the supplement market recently. It has not completed clinical trials nor does it have peer-reviewed research, which is the standard for almost all nutritional dietary formulas. However, the formula operates on proven weight loss studies. On its reference page, the manufacturers of Exipure cite several studies that support its function.

For instance, in one study conducted in 2004, researchers discovered that brown adipose tissue could cause the combustion of lipids and sugar within the mitochondria. The researchers did this after analyzing BAT and its ability to convert energy from food into heat. This implies that BAT helps users burn fat and calories eaten while combating weight loss from two angles.

According to science, maintaining a caloric deficit is the only way to lose weight. For a person to lose weight, he/she needs to burn more calories than he/she consumes. Universally, the best way to keep a caloric deficit is through dieting and exercising.

However, since BAT is capable of burning more calories than regular fat, it could be a ‘shortcut’ to losing weight. It allows users to maintain a caloric deficit easily and lose weight in return.

On one hand, the manufacturers of Exipure don’t provide adequate information regarding how the formula raises the levels of brown adipose tissue within the body. Generally, experts recommend exercise, dieting, and muscle building to increase brown adipose tissue.

All the same, the manufacturers of Exipure are adamant that ingredients like Korean ginseng and holy basil could boost BAT levels within the body and make it easier to lose weight. When one burns fat and reveals the BAT underneath, it’s easier to raise the overall levels of BAT within the body.

In one study conducted in 2014, researchers discovered that Korean ginseng had some influence on gut microbiota and obesity. This explains why this ingredient was included in Exipure.

Similarly, the lesser-known holy basil could also help people lose weight, albeit in a small way. This ingredient has been used for hundreds of years in Ayurvedic and Siddha medicine. As explained in this 2017 study, holy basil could help with body mass and overall body weight.

Overall, we can conclude that the ingredients used in the formulation of Exipure could help with weight loss in a small way. However, the manufacturers have provided limited knowledge regarding the formula’s ability to boost brown adipose tissue levels. It’s also not clear how Exipure could help users shred a significant amount of fat without dieting and exercising.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Who is Exipure suitable for?

Exipure is suitable for anyone who has been struggling with stubborn fat storage and has since found no comfort in dieting and/or exercising. The makers pledge that their solution could change “the lives of thousands of women and men from 18 to 80 and [that it] is designed to rapidly dissolve fat in even the worst cases.”

Is Exipure safe?

Exipure is touted as a safe dietary supplement because it encompasses an all-natural proprietary formula and has been manufactured in the U.S. at an FDA-registered and GMP-certified facility. This formula is 100% plant-based, soy-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO.

How should Exipure be taken?

For optimal results, one Exipure capsule should be taken daily with an adequate source of water. This allegedly suffices to dissolve fat even during one’s sleep.

How many Exipure bottles should be purchased?

For people over 35 years old carrying excess weight, it is highly recommended to take Exipure for at least three to six months. The timeframe is quite extensive, but reasonable seeing that it will take time for the body to normalize brown fat to healthy levels. Therefore, the makers actively encourage purchasing anywhere between 3 and 6 bottles.

Is Exipure protected by a refund policy?

Yes, Exipure has been protected by a 180-day, 100% money-back guarantee and is available ONLY on Exipure.com. Should individuals see no improvement in their weight, customer service must be contacted to get the refund processes started. Listed below is crucial contact information to have on hand:

Email: [email protected]

ClickBank toll-free: 1 (800) 390 6035

ClickBank international: 1 (208) 345 4245

How to Buy Exipure

Exipure is currently available on the official website at Exipure.com. According to the official website, a bottle of Exipure currently goes for $59. However, this price can come down to as low as $49 or $39 per bottle for multiple orders. Here’s the pricing breakdown when buying from the official website:

Buy 1 bottle of Exipure at $59 + $9.95 shipping

Buy 3 bottles of Exipure at $147 + $9.95 shipping + 2 bonuses

Buy 6 bottles of Exipure at $234 + Free shipping + 2 bonuses

Each bottle of Exipure has 30 digestive capsules, which are enough for 30 servings. According to the manufacturers, users should take one capsule of Exipure daily for maximum weight loss results.

Bonuses Included With Exipure

As stated on the official website, Exipure comes with some bonuses when one buys three or six bottles of the formula today:

1-Day Kickstart Detox: This e-book teaches users how to cleanse, detox, and flush their organs to start their Exipure journey.

Renew You: This e-book teaches users how to relieve stress and calm the mind while boosting confidence with proven self-renewal techniques.

Additionally, by buying Exipure, consumers are exposed to other products like discounted bottles of Exipure alongside a special ‘Wellness Box’ with extra supplements. Here are some of the products to buy after ordering Exipure:

9 bottles of Exipure at discounted prices with free shipping

Exipure Wellness Box valued at $620

What is the Exipure Wellness Box?

This resource comes with five supplements that help users get better sleep, boost immunity, and even lose more weight every week. Here are the supplements:

MCT Oil Pure

Immune Boost

Biobalance Probiotics

Ultra Collagen Complex

Deep Sleep 20

According to the manufacturers of Exipure, these supplements in the Wellness Box will allow users to shed an additional three pounds of fat every week on top of the weight they’re already losing with Exipure.

Exipure Refund Policy

More importantly, Exipure comes with a 180-day moneyback guarantee. Those who are unsatisfied with the results of the formula or those who did not lose a substantial amount of weight within a short time while using the formula are entitled to a full refund with no questions asked.

They should just contact the product’s customer service team within 180 days to initiate the refund process. Exipure is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-approved facility. The formula is a product of Dr. Wilkins and his team of researchers. Meanwhile, Jack Barrett promotes Exipure online.

Exipure Final Word

Exipure is a nutritional formula that targets weight loss by increasing the levels of brown adipose tissue (BAT) within the body. This formula is available exclusively on Exipure.com, where interested consumers can place their orders securely and buy the product at discounted prices.

