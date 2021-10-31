Fun, safe, in-person activities return to Bella Vida

After more than a year stuck at home, Santa Clarita Valley seniors can once again start heading on over to the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center for some fun — and safe — activities.

“We’re opening up slowly, but we’re welcoming people back with open arms, and we’re happy to see them,” said Blyth Birchall, Senior Center event coordinator. “We have all sorts of activities for all different types of interests.”

The Senior Center is excited to welcome seniors who’ve been isolated for so long, making the center a safe space for them to gather and have some fun, Birchall explained.

“It’s always a thrill to see a senior I haven’t seen in a year and a half in the hallway,” Birchall added.

Throughout the month, the Senior Center hosts a plethora of activities and events, most of which are free to attend and open to all registered seniors.

Courtyard Concert

Join the Senior Center for another courtyard concert, featuring Mirage – Visions of Fleetwood Mac this month.

Mirage is named after one of Fleetwood Mac’s best-selling albums and has earned top honors among tribute artists, heavily praised by the lead vocalist Stevie Nicks, according to Birchall.

“The lead singer, Michelle Tyler, is a dead ringer for the sound and the vibe of Stevie Nicks, and I’m really excited,” Birchall said.

Light refreshments are set to be provided. Doors are set to open at 4:15 p.m. and the concert is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Senior Cinema

Join the center for Senior Cinema, featuring a screening of “Halls of Montezuma,” a classic World War II film being shown in honor of the SCV’s veterans for Veterans Day.

The film was directed by Academy Award-winner Lewis Milestone and was filmed on location at Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

It stars Richard Widmark and his character’s journey as the Marines fight on a Japanese-held island, incorporating real color combat footage from the war in the Pacific.

Senior Cinema is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Bingo is back

If movies aren’t your thing, instead join the center for some bingo, which has returned to the center’s dining room.

The lucky winners are set to receive prizes, which often consist of gift cards to local restaurants, according to Birchall.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and bingo is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and tickets are $5 for five games or $6 for five games and one dauber.

Classes, activities, workshops and more!

As the center reopens to seniors, many of its classes, activities and clubs have also begun to return as well.

While most of the Senior Center’s classes still offer a virtual option via Zoom, seniors can also attend them in person at the center, with classes being offered ranging from exercise classes, such as zumba, tai chi, yoga or sit and be fit chair exercises, to drawing and writing classes, and even various lecture series.

Those who enjoy reading, billiards, Wii bowling, needlecraft or pinochle — among other activities — can also head to the Senior Center for weekly meetings.

Additionally, the center has various support groups, including some for grandparents, grief and loss, and caregivers.

Senior Center meals

The center has also continued its meal program, providing daily drive-thru and home-delivered meals to seniors across the SCV.

Each weekday, registered seniors can drive to the Senior Center for lunch, receiving contactless meals through the drive-thru program set up in the parking lot, while homebound seniors can also get meals home-delivered by Senior Center volunteers.

The drive-thru meal program runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For all events, space is limited, so reservations are required. COVID-19 protocols are being followed, so masks are required while indoors.

The Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. For more information or to register for classes, visit myscvcoa.org, under the “Activities” tab, or call 661-259-9444, ext. 151.