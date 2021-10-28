Is Santa Clarita Valley A Good To Place To Live?

Santa Clarita Valley is situated 30 miles NorthWest of Los Angeles and if you are planning to move to California, then it might be a good destination for you. The city came into existence after the agglomeration of four areas namely Canyon Country, Saugus, Newhall, and Valencia, where people were living but there was no official city. After the agglomeration of the aforementioned area, the 23rd biggest city in California came into existence with a population of over 200,000.

If you are looking to move to California and are fond of the outdoors then Santa Clarita might be the perfect city for you. In 2006, the city was named as the 18th best place to live in the United States. The weather in the city is mild and warm all around the year, the cost of living in Santa Clarita is high, the city is moderately safe and the big Hollywood city is a short drive away if you ever need something that you can’t find locally.

Is Santa Clarita a good place to live in California if you are looking for a place to start your family? Let’s find out!

Neighborhoods In Santa Clarita

Most of the neighborhoods in Santa Clarita are considered as nice neighborhoods. Most of the people living are nice and you will find some of the most luxurious homes in California there.

Crime Rate In Santa Clarita

One of the most important things to take into consideration before moving somewhere is the degree of crime in that area and in Santa Clarita, the crime is relatively low. The annual crime rate in Santa Clarita is 16 crimes per 1000 residents which are about half of the average in California and all over the States.

The violent crime rate in the city is 2 crimes per 1000 residents and the property crime rate in the city is 15 crimes per 1000 residents, which are well below the national average making Santa Clarita 63% safer than other cities in the US.

Infrastructure Of The City

The infrastructure of the city is highly developed. There are three major highways in the city namely California State Highway 14, California State Highway 126, and Interstate 5. MV Transportations offers an extensive public service for mass transit in the city, with the buses running every 15-30 minutes.

Passengers trains in Santa Clarita are managed by Metro and there are currently 3 train stations in the city namely Newhall Station, Princessa Station, and Santa Clarita Station. From these stations, you can board a Metrolink train.

There are also several parks in the city along with other recreational programs. Since the outdoor social scene is vibrant in Santa Clarita, you would find most people there involved in outdoor activities instead of using their mobile phones or playing online games such as Freecell, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Klondike Solitaire, etc.

There are currently 34 parks in the city and you would also find numerous sports facilities in Santa Clarita including golf courses, skating rink, sports centers, sports complexes, etc.

The Rate Of Unemployment

The rate of unemployment in the Santa Clarita Valley is about 4% which is much lower than the states and national average. Also, the average annual salary of a resident in Santa Clarita is about $35,000, which is $5000 more than the national average of $30,000 in the whole country.

Home Prices In The Area

The home prices in Santa Clarita are very high as compared to other places. The average price of a home in the city is $461,500 which is much higher than the national average but despite this high price, the rate of homeownership in the city is around 70%. The average house rent in the city is around $1760 per month.

The Public School System

The public school system in Santa Clarita is made of five school districts including the Castaic Union School District, the Newhall School District, the Saugus Union School District, the Sulphur Springs School District, and the William S. Hart Union High School District. Some school districts consist of elementary schools and preschool programs, while the William S. Hart Union High School District serves grades 7 to 12.

Other higher learning noteworthy institutions in the city include College of the Canyons and Charter College, California Institute of the Arts, and The Master’s College.