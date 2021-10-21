Local artist presents ‘Visions of Steampunk’

News release

Local artist and Santa Clarita Artists Association member Richard Omura will exhibit his art at The Main Theater in Newhall through Oct. 31. The show is titled “Visions of Steampunk” and will include many of his unique mixed media works.

The art will be available for viewing during events only, which include The Horror Haus Film Festival (Oct. 22, 23, 24), as well as the screenings of “Rocky Horror” (Oct. 29, 30, 31).

The MAIN is located in the heart of Old Town Newhall arts and events district at 24266 Main St.