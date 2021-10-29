Native American culture to be featured on 10 by 10 Variety Night

News release

November is Native American History Month, and you can celebrate Native American culture at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Nov. 4, during the “Through Our Eyes: The Art of Contemporary Native America” Art Reception and “10 by 10” Variety Night.

The art reception is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., followed by “10 by 10” Variety Night at 7 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to stroll through the art exhibit featured in The MAIN’s lobby, chat with featured artists and enjoy an all Native American “10 by 10” Variety Night during the event. The art reception and variety night events are free and open to all ages.

“Through Our Eyes: The Art of Contemporary Native America” features six Native artists, including Peggy Fontenot, Nadia Reed, Nadiya Little Warrior, Corina Roberts, Matthew White Bear McMasters and Corey Stein. The artwork is presented in a variety of mediums ranging from photography to sculpture, painting and more. Through the use of diverse materials and techniques, these artists create works of art that are fun, thought-provoking, interesting and beautiful.

From the art gallery to the stage, the “10 by 10” Variety Night will continue immersing attendees into Native American culture. The show will feature 10 Native American performers, each with a 10-minute performance of their choosing. Some of the acts include grass dancing by the McMaster’s Dancers, comedy by touring comedian Cat Alvarado and music from Carlos Reynosa.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall.