Residents prepare to cover for the upcoming earthquake preparedness drill

Press Release

The city of Santa Clarita encourages its residents to participate in the Great California ShakeOut on Thursday.

The Great California ShakeOut is scheduled to take place at 10:21 a.m. The ShakeOut is a statewide earthquake drill held annually as an opportunity for California residents to review their emergency preparedness plans and supplies.

Santa Clarita residents can practice the following “drop, cover and hold on” steps at home in the event of an earthquake:

Residents should move only as far as necessary to reach a safe place, take cover under a sturdy desk or table and hold onto it firmly. Then individuals should be prepared to move with their shelter if the shaking shifts it around.

The next step is to hold the position until the ground stops shaking and it is safe to move. Also, residents should remember to stay away from doorways for safety as injuries can occur from swinging doors.

For earthquake safety and preparedness tips, or to learn how to participate in The Great California ShakeOut, visit shakeout.org. For information on the city’s participation in the program, contact Emergency Management Analyst Roger Willcox at 661-286-4093.