Salvation Army holding bike and helmet drive

News release

You can help those in need get where they need to go by donating a bicycle and/or helmet to the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps. The bike and helmet drive tuns until Oct. 29. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices at 22935 Lyons Ave. on Oct. 22, 23, 25, 27, and 28 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“There are many people in our community without reliable transportation and having a bicycle of their own would allow them ease of access to work, school and run errands,” said Laura Bloom Moore, Santa Clarita Valley Corps officer in charge envoy. “We encourage the Santa Clarita community to pull those old bikes, that are no longer used, out of their garages and donate them to someone in need.”

Bicycles should be in good condition and any size is welcome. Once the bicycles are donated, they will be checked out and tuned up so they are ready for their new owner. The bicycles will then be donated to members of the Santa Clarita community. If you would like to apply to get a donated bicycle, email [email protected]

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need. They help with food, clothing, essential items, holiday assistance, addiction resources, aid in disaster recovery, and provide resources and services for seniors. If you would like to learn more or donate, visit SCVSalvationArmy.org.