Sheriff’s deputies host Drug Tack Back Day

News Release

Community members can drop off their unwanted medications at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Saturday for National Drug Take Back Day.

Deputies with the station’s Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, who work with youth- and drug-related crimes, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia. This free service allows the public to anonymously discard prescription medications.

National Drug Take Back Day is intended to address vital public safety and health issues in regards to unwanted medication.

Sheriff’s deputies will accept over-the-counter medications for disposal. However, they are asking community members not to bring in any liquid medication.

For more information, call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.