Elks conduct annual flag history event 

News release

The history of the flag of the United States of America, as shared by Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 officers, was presented last month as part of the commemoration of Flag Day on June 14 and the lead-up to the Fourth of July.

The Young Marines and Boy Scouts presented each flag during the ceremony, as described by the lodge officers, from the flags used during colonial days, through the Revolutionary War and up to the stars and stripes of today.

During the Santa Clarita Fourth of July parade last week, the Elks’ parade entry brought approximately 15,000 flags to provide to parade observers.