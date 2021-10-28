Sierra Hillbillies to celebrate veterans

News release

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club plans to celebrate veterans with a “social square dance 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita.

Phil Farmer will call the squares for this dance. Proof of vaccination and masks are required; casual attire is always welcome. Dancer donation is $10.

The Sierra Hillbillies will sponsor social square dance lessons for American folkdance through the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation program beginning in January. For information, call 661-262-9525 or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.