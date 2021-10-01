Thomas Oatway | Common Sense on COVID-19

There has to be a ton of money to be made by selling “common sense for dummies” books to Americans. These books would be especially useful for some letters to the editor contributors. I am thinking of the guy who wanted to get COVID-19 rather than a vaccination. He was convinced that by getting the virus and surviving it would prove one to be a superior human, and help strengthen the species. I think the gene pool needs more chlorine.

Another letter writer says the COVID-19 crisis is overblown because only one of 500 dies from it. Of course, he ignored those who experience lingering effects. And the helpless children who are not able to be vaccinated have died. And the cost to society.

H.L. Mencken is purported to have coined the phrase: “Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public.” Another Mencke saying goes: “Americans, as a group, are not especially intelligent and can be easily entertained or fooled to produce financial benefit for someone.” Our former president, who is not a reader, must somehow have become aware of these truths. And he got more than 74 million votes to prove he was correct.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia