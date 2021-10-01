Walt McKee | Don’t Tax Dollars Pay for Cleanup?

Re: “A Cry for Help,” Larry Moore, letters, Sept. 22.

I totally agree with Larry and wanted to add my 2 cents. I drive down Interstate 5 through Burbank fairly often and am also appalled by what I see. Not just the homeless encampments and the graffiti, but also the incredible amount of just miscellaneous trash all along the sides of the freeway. With all the taxes we pay, among the highest in the nation, why isn’t this being cleaned up? Makes you wonder where your tax money goes, and what the state’s priorities are.

Walt McKee

Valencia