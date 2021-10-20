Zonta to host ‘Empower Hour’

News release

You are invited to join with Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Monday at 6 p.m. for the club’s Empower Hour, presented by The i-5 Freedom Network, a nonprofit anti-human-trafficking organization, to raise awareness about this modern-day type of slavery, how it looks here in our community and what to do about it.

This roundtable discussion hosted by Zonta’s advocacy committee is the first one of the “Zonta Empowers: Take Action” series that will be offered several times a year.

Starting with the i-5 Freedom Network’s discussion about human trafficking, the series will feature topics like PTSD, intimate stalking and many others that will help the community understand topics that can be difficult to discuss.

This is a virtual event and free to everyone who has a desire to learn more about human trafficking and what can be done. Participants should be aware that they will be discussing mature topics and participants are advised to keep minors away from the conversation. Advanced reservations are required by registering at bit.ly/3vtoQg2.

To reserve your spot or to see more details, visit scvzonta.org/advocacy and look for “Zonta Empowers.”