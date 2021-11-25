Bill Miranda | Shop Locally at Small Businesses This Holiday Season

By Mayor Bill Miranda

Happy Thanksgiving, Santa Clarita! With many of us already preparing a delicious meal filled with traditional favorites, anxiously awaiting the arrival of dinner guests or maybe watching the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the holiday season has officially begun. Making it all the more magical this year is being able to come together again with family and friends to celebrate in person after spending the last holiday season apart due to the pandemic.

As you enjoy your favorite dishes on this day of thanks, you may also be planning your holiday shopping. One of my favorite traditions is to support our local small businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout the year. There are a wide range of stores in our city that are sure to have the ideal gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Shopping local keeps your dollars local and helps support and grow the unique variety of boutiques, shops, restaurants and other businesses located throughout the city.

A great place to start on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, is in Santa Clarita’s premier arts and entertainment district, Old Town Newhall. Last weekend, Light Up Main rang in the holiday season with thousands of lights, beautiful displays perfect for that family photo and a stunning tree adorned with whimsical ornaments. You will be hard-pressed to find a better atmosphere to kick off your holiday shopping.

Stop into the several wine and craft beer tasting rooms to treat the wine or specialty brew connoisseurs on your “nice list” to a craft tasting or even a wine club membership. Also, consider a gift card to one of the many restaurants that offer farm-to-table seasonal menus. Then meander over to one of the many specialty boutique retail spots and self-care shops to find those one-of-a-kind gifts that will make anyone’s holiday a jolly one.

After you grab a festive signature drink and a sweet treat at one of the cafés on Main Street, you will be feeling merry, bright and ready to head to the Valencia Auto Mall to pick up that jaw-dropping, big holiday gift. Just imagine the look on that special someone’s face to see a shiny, new car adorned with a huge bow parked in the driveway Christmas morning. These big-ticket items are the biggest bang for your buck because they result in the most tax dollars being reinvested in our community! Don’t forget to also make your way to Valencia Town Center to round out your Small Business Saturday and check off your holiday gift list.

There are thousands of small businesses throughout Santa Clarita, and they have remained committed to serving our city even with all of the restrictions they have faced. Now more than ever, our community of small businesses needs our support. So, when you are making your list and checking it twice, make sure to make shopping at local, small businesses a priority.

Another great way to help support our community in this season of giving is through offering your time or a monetary donation to one of the many nonprofit organizations in Santa Clarita. The spirit of the season calls upon all of us to contribute in any way we can to those in need.

I am proud of our community and the strength, unity and Santa Clarita spirit we have continued to cling to through challenging times. However you enjoy and celebrate this holiday season, I hope it brings a renewed sense of hope, lasting prosperity and health to all in our beautiful city.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].