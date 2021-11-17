Bridge to Home, ARTree to host art show

Bridge to Home has partnered with the ARTree Community Arts Center to host “Living in Color,” an art show fundraiser, on Friday.

The inspiration for “Living in Color” came to fruition by the creativity that has flourished in the Bridge to Home shelter, despite ongoing hardships.

This colorful collaboration is set to help bridge the gap between the local homeless community and its neighbors in the Santa Clarita Valley, with art created by Bridge to Home clients on display to view, celebrate and purchase at the event.

This collection of work has allowed clients a creative outlet to share their stories, experiences and resiliency through art, according to event organizers.

“Too frequently, our neighbors experiencing homelessness are painted with a broad-brush stroke, not allowing for the many vibrant and unique colors that make up this vulnerable community to shine,” Bea Castillo, Bridge to Home activities coordinator, said in a prepared statement.

“Living in Color” aims to provide an intimate space for examination and reflection of the colorful lives Bridge to Home’s clients are living and strive to live, according to Castillo.

“Art has a powerful way of providing a concept for an artist’s story, making their stories of struggle a unique signature on their own,” Castillo said. “We encourage community members to come together around the universal appreciation of art, build connections and bridge the gaps in our community as a whole.”

Funds raised are set to directly benefit the homelessness in Santa Clarita.

Living in Color is scheduled 6 p.m. Friday at the ARTree Community Arts Center, located at 22508 6th St. in Newhall. For more information, visit www.btohome.org.