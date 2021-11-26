Curve Toys/XR Brands signs Valencia industrial building lease

Curve Toys/XR Brands is located at 28732 Witherspoon Parkway in Valencia. Courtesy
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. announced recently the lease of a 27,818-square-foot industrial building in Valencia to Curve Toys/XR Brands.

Yair Haimoff and Andrew Ghassemi of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the landlord, while Lee & Associates represented the tenant, according to a news release from Spectrum.

The property features abundant parking, 24-foot clear height, as well as multiple dock-high and ground-level loading areas, a finished mezzanine area, 3,090 square feet of office space, and an extensive, wrap-around window line, per the release.

The asset is located at 28732 Witherspoon Parkway, near the corner of Witherspoon Parkway and Avenue Penn, providing easy access to on-ramps for Interstate 5 and Highway 126, according to the release.

