[Download Links] PUBG New State Download “APK + OBB” for Android, IOS India Free

Download Links ToPubg New State Download APK + OBB for Android, IOS India: Pubg New State is all set and ready for release. Check how to download Pubg New State Here. The technical test of the game allows developers to launch a final build that is stable and deliver optimal performance. During the technical test, Pubg: New State (Alpha Test) (Early Access) file was available on Google Play Store and the size was 1.26GB.

How To Download Pubg New State APK and IOS Officially? On pre-registration, you will not only get the beta version of the game to play, as well as a Permanent ‘Limited Vehicle Skin’ as a bonus.

Open Google Play Store and type PUBG New State on the search bar

The first game that appears on the screen is PUBG New State and then tap on it.

There you will see a button of Pre Register

Now as soon as you tap on it, you will be registered there.

For this, you will get the notification after the release.

PUBG New State: Download for IOS

Open Apple Play Store and type PUBG New State on the search bar

It will appear on the screen and now tap on it and it will open.

Now tap on download button

It will show you the pre-order and release date.

How to Download PUBG New State Early Access?

In the game, players might need to download a few other maps and resources. According to the official website, the minimal requirements to play the game are 2GB of RAM, Android 6 or higher and a minimum of 2 to 3 GB of free storage. For Apple devices, iPhone 6s and higher will easily be able to run the new game without any issue. However, the iPhones need to be running on iOS 13.0 or higher.

Open the PUBG New State website

Now Scroll down and click on the Pre Registration

If you are using an Android so click on Google Play store or iOS so click on App Store.

Use your Google account to log in and then complete the survey.

What is a PUBG New state game set?

Every Game is based on a time and year, and PUBG New state is based on 2051. This means the PUBG New State resources are game-like; Trees, houses, grass, roads, weapons, and many other things are pretending and look very modern.

Also, the in-game characters and other things like scopes, grips, etc., are made and designed based on the year 2051. While playing the PUBG New state, you will feel like you are living in the year 2051.

Play with future gadgets: Players can use future gadgets like drones, ballistic shields, hi-tech weapons, etc. With the help of which players can increase their chances of survival.

Players can use future gadgets like drones, ballistic shields, hi-tech weapons, etc. With the help of which players can increase their chances of survival. Various Combat options: Various combat modes and other movement options are added in this PUBG New State game. Such that players can use them to fight and defeat their enemies like a professional.

Various combat modes and other movement options are added in this PUBG New State game. Such that players can use them to fight and defeat their enemies like a professional. Open World Game: Like PUBG Mobile and other PUBG games, players can play on an 8km X 8km map. As per the information provided by the Google play store, players can use various vehicles to navigate themself along with their teammates.

Like PUBG Mobile and other PUBG games, players can play on an 8km X 8km map. As per the information provided by the Google play store, players can use various vehicles to navigate themself along with their teammates. Non- Chinese: This is the most critical fact for Indian Players like us. PUBG New State is designed and developed by Krafton Inc., which is a South-Korean video game company. So the chances that it will release in India are high.

This is the most critical fact for Indian Players like us. PUBG New State is designed and developed by Krafton Inc., which is a South-Korean video game company. So the chances that it will release in India are high. Premium Graphics:As shown in its official trailer, PUBG New State has excellent graphics. It provides ultra-realistic graphics on which a user can play with a maximum of 90 to 120 fps if supported by the device. The graphics of PUBG New State takes the Mobile gaming graphics to the next level.

Steps that iOS PUBG: NEW STATE Download – TapTap

They must download and install the App Store’s Testflight App.

To launch Testflight, open the Tester Invitation email that Testflight sent you and tap on “View in Testflight.”

Then, to begin downloading the Test client, users must press “Accept.”

If a code appears after they tap “View in Testflight,” users should open Testflight on their iOS device and select “Redeem.” To begin downloading the Test client, enter the code.

Users will be able to play the game after the download and installation are complete.

Steps for Android PUBG: NEW STATE Alpha/Beta Download Now

Players must first sign into their Google Play account on their mobile phone. He or she must utilise the same Google Play account that he or she used to participate in the Second Alpha Test.

Then go to the Google Play Store page and download the Technical Test client by tapping on the app link.

Download the app.

Start the game and login in with the same Google Play account you used for the Second Alpha Test. If a different account is used, the player will be unable to play the game.

Note: This article is just a guide to PUBG: NEW STATE Early Access Download officially. We will not encourage any illegal Downloads of the game in any manner. Just follow official channels. The External links are just a guide to PUBG: NEW STATE Early Access officially from different Countries through official channels.