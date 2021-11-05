Friends of the Library hosts fall book bag sale

News release

Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Fall Book Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches from Saturday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 14. The sale will occur each day during normal operating hours for each branch.

For only $7, participants can fill a provided bag, with any books they find for sale, in the Friends of the Library book store. Patrons with book bags from a previous sale can participate for $6. You can treat yourself to a wide assortment of books or find book gifts for others just in time for the holidays. Proceeds from the bag sale support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library, including One Story One City, Día de Los Niños, the Family Literacy Festival and more.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is a group of Santa Clarita residents who volunteer, advocate and fundraise to meet the needs of the Santa Clarita Public Library. All of the proceeds from fundraising events and programs sponsored by the Friends of the Library support events and programs for all ages at the library.

For more information on the Fall Book Bag Sale, visit SantaClaritaFOL.com.