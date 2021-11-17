Henry Mayo accepts award for stroke treatment

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital earned its ninth consecutive award for stroke quality achievement from the American Heart Association for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive appropriate treatment.

According to a news release, Henry Mayo received the “Get with the Guidelines-Stroke GoldPlus” award for its commitment to prioritizing quality care for stroke patients.

“Henry Mayo is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and after a stroke,” said Larry Kidd, Henry Mayo senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, a person in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, with about 795,000 people suffering from a new or reoccurring stroke each year.

Research-based guidelines were developed to assist health care professionals in treating stroke patients, focusing on early stroke detection and treatment to improve survival, minimize disability, and speed recovery times.

“Get with the Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients,” Kidd said.

The award process includes applicants demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients and providing treatment guidelines and information on how patients can manage their health and rehabilitation once at home.

In addition, Henry Mayo received the Heart Association’s “Target Stroke Honor Roll” award. Hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital, treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

“We are pleased to recognize Henry Mayo for their commitment to stroke care,” Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the quality oversight committee, said in a prepared statement. Schwamm added that the “Get with the Guidelines” quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.