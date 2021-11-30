Henry Mayo’s Holiday Home Tour returns

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Home Tour League’s 41st annual Holiday Home Tour and Preview Gala is set to return this weekend.

This year’s theme of “Memories and Traditions” was chosen because the Holiday Home Tour has been a cherished tradition in Santa Clarita for more than four decades, featuring a virtual tour, gala and boutique, to benefit Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns.

This year’s season is set to kick off on Friday at the Hyatt Regency Valencia with a gala, complete with dinner and dancing and a video presentation, featuring the three Santa Clarita homes featured on the tour.

On Saturday, the festivities are scheduled to continue with the Holiday Home Tour’s boutique, which is free and open to the public, featuring a wide array of holiday décor and gifts from some of the SCV’s most well-known vendors.

This year, for $30 participants can purchase an optional VIP experience, where they are set to receive a digital link, which allows them to watch the video at their leisure from the comfort of their own home, as well as early entry to the boutique, refreshments and access to exclusive raffle baskets.

Each of the homes reflects the distinct character of the homeowners, according to organizers.

Elizabeth Friedman is set to showcase Bridgeport’s spectacular lakefront with her theme of “A Christmas to Remember on the Lake,” sponsored by Holly Hanlin of Berkshire Hathaway.

Debbie Porter Fillipelli of Debbie’s Designs West is set to create “Holidays at the Labrador Lodge,” featuring Sadie and Lance Williams’ Labrador retrievers, sponsored by Williams Homes.

Gin Treadwell-Eng and Kevin Eng are set to pay homage to the long-time traditional theme of “There’s no place like home for the holidays,” sponsored by Pam Ingram of Compass.

“We are so fortunate to have the Home Tour League, such a dedicated support group that works tirelessly to raise funds for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Center for Women and Newborns, and who also do it with such style,” Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful for all of our sponsors and the homeowners who generously open up their lovely homes for the tour, helping us to provide quality health care for our community.”

The Holiday Home Tour gala is scheduled 6 p.m. Friday at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive, and the boutique is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Education Center, located at 23845 McBean Parkway.

To purchase tickets, visit henrymayogiving.com, or for more information, visit one.bidpal.net/hometour2021 or call 661-200-1200.