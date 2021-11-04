‘Mamma Mia!: The Musical’ is extended

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild has extended its production of “Mamma Mia: The Musical” for an extra weekend.

Executive and Artistic Director TimBen Boydston said, “Due to unprecedented demand, we are adding another weekend of shows. We would like to thank MTI New York for permission to extend this amazing production.”

Due to popular demand, “Mamma Mia!” has been extended through Sunday. Proof of vaccination-required shows and non-required shows have been added.

Featuring the hits of the famous pop rock group, ABBA, this musical comedy tells the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise, where, on the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Fans of the magical music group ABBA will have the opportunity to relive all of their greatest hits. The show is rated PG. For tickets, you can contact the Canyon Theatre Guild at their box office, 661-799-2702, or online at canyontheatre.org.