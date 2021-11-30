Reigning state champion Trinity Girls basketball starts season 2-0

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights are coming off their dream-like season, having won the Division 5AA CIF and state championships — and they’ve picked up right where they left off.

The Knights are off to a quick 2-0 start with wins against the AGBU Titans (0-2) and Golden Valley Grizzlies (0-2). The Knights took on the Titans Nov. 16 and won 54-5 to start their season.

The Knights were led by Kelly Lotz, who finished with 17 points, five rebounds and six steals. Lily Caddow finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Katie Brown finished with five points and nine rebounds and Ella Stepan finished with six points and five steals.

“It was more about us getting back onto the court,” said Knights head coach James De Monbrun. “Our season ran so far into the summer, we didn’t have a summer program. Getting girls back on the court was the biggest takeaway from the night.”

Lily Caddow (13) goes up for the layup against Golden Valley. Courtesy of Wally Caddow

Against the Grizzlies last week, the Knights won handily once again, 52-19. Lotz would once again lead the Knights with 19 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Brown would finish with 12 points and eight rebounds. Stepan finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Caddow stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals.

“Playing against Golden Valley allowed the girls to get a taste of what the Foothill League is all about,” said De Monbrun. “From a basketball perspective we’re so new to this getting back onto the court. We’re playing in a new system offensively and getting accustomed to that so we’re just working out the early kinks. For our next game, we just have to go do what we do and adjust in game.”