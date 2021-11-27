Robert Lamoureux | A Switch or a Whole New Tub?

Question No. 1

Hi Robert, my mother-in-law is 96 years old. We have a walk-in tub, purchased several years ago. However, the switch to turn on the jets and bubbles is broken. The company that manufactured the tub is now out of business. The switch is an “Allure” Model No. J53WL, or 303440691. We paid $3,335 for the tub and about the same to have it installed. We talked to a plumber, and he said it was an electrical problem. We called an electrician, who told us it was a plumbing problem. My question is, should we try to fix it or start over with a brand-new tub? Advice?

Thanks in advance, Paul B.

Answer No. 1

Paul, it sounds to me like the switch is the issue and you certainly don’t want your mother-in-law getting hurt, so I would avoid using the tub all together until this is resolved. Pull the switch out and attempt a replacement. Though the tub manufacturer is out of business, they likely acquired the parts from other sources and you may be able to do the same. Contact another tub manufacturer. They may be able to help you with a replacement part that is interchangeable. I would probably start there as they may either have one to sell to you or know of a source. If at this point you are unable to simply replace the switch or if after replacing it you discover that it was not the issue, then you are certain that a replacement tub would be the next step. Since they are so costly, though, I would absolutely go this route first and exhaust those options. Best of luck.

