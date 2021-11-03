Ronald Perry Sr. | What Brought You to the SCV?

Regarding Mr. Edward Strawser’s letter to the editor on Tuesday, Oct. 26:

Why did you move here in the first place? This has been a conservative valley for as long as I can remember. It is conservative, therefore it has a great Sheriff’s Department, people who mostly obey the laws, people, of all colors, who get together to be a part of a Fourth of July parade, Make a Difference Day, the Cowboy Festival, clean up the river day, or the Alzheimer’s run!

But evidently you don’t get involved in these things.

Why did you come here in the first place? So you could change the way we love our city, our schools’ names, our Sheriff’s and Fire Departments, our Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, our Halloween celebrations that see thousands of kids and families of all races enjoying themselves without feeling divided?

Why did you come here in the first place? Have you checked out your neighborhood? I’d bet if you did you would find Blacks, browns, whites, Asians and others in your neighborhood, just as I have in mine. They and we are not being divisive, you are!

Why did you move here in the first place? I hope it is to join in and continue to celebrate our differences, not use them to divide us.

Ronald Perry Sr.

Canyon Country