Theatre Americana comes to The Main with ‘60’s revisited’ concert

Theatre Americana presents “The ’60s Revisited” at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6. The six-person ensemble sings a plethora of iconic ’60s songs from The Beatles, The Turtles, Mamas & Papas, Linda Ronstadt, Jefferson Airplane, The Beach Boys, 5th Dimension, Joni Mitchell, Peter, Paul & Mary, The Shirelles, The Drifters and many more.   

This fully costumed concert is a visual and audio extravaganza – a cultural journey that ends up giving a visceral experience to the audience as a thank you for their presence. The “’60s Revisited” provides a nostalgic look back when peace and love were much more than catch-phrases.   

The ensemble was alive and well in the ’60s, and they draw upon their lives during that time.   

Tickets: $10. Doors open at 6:30 pm. The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St. In Old Town Newhall. 

