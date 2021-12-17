Applications being accepted for city Arts Commission

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position on the city’s Arts Commission. The term will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

The Arts Commission advises the City Council and city staff on arts matters, including public art, arts programs and art events throughout the community.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and must maintain their principal residence in the city of Santa Clarita during their term of office. Evening availability is also required. Online applications are available on the city’s website at santa-clarita.com/vacancy. All applicants must also submit three letters of recommendation with their application.

The deadline for submitting an application and letters of recommendation to the City Clerk’s Office is 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s commissions, visit santa-clarita.com, or call the City Clerk’s Office at 661-255-4391.