Best Credit Card Processing Companies In 2022 – List Of Top Credit Card & Payment Processors

Almost every business nowadays must take credit and debit cards, but selecting the best credit card processing provider for your small business may be a little tricky as there are hundreds to pick from.

But to make the right choice that will be beneficial for your business, you must balance the needs of your actual costs against the real expenses of accepting payments. After all, the cost and services offered by each credit card processor can differ from one another, and it is crucial to select the one that will meet your standards.

We spent a handful of hours reaching the credit card processing market, looking for credit card processors who provide reasonable rates and prices and little credit card processing fees.

Also, we took a special confederation of how efficient their customer care team is. So, without further duke, to choose the best credit card processor for your business, read our reviews below and our credit card processing guide as well.

Best 4 Credit Card Processing Companies

Helcim – Overall Best Credit card Processing Company Surge – Best For E-Commerce FirstAccess – Best For Small Businesses OpenSkyCC – Easiest Account Setup

#1. Helcim – Overall Best Credit Card Processing Services

Helcim is a payment provider that makes it simple for companies to take credit cards. Helcim focuses on offering the best payment service by making it all very convenient and straightforward, starting from the join up, providing a smart payment option, and making being paid more reasonable.

If you are after an established credit card processor for small businesses, look no further than Helcim, especially if you are handling over $5,000 per month and you desire better prices and more options than a flat-rate plan can provide.

Helcim offers interchange-plus pricing, month-to-month service and a price-lock guarantee for the life of your account. There is no additional charge for statements, giveaway access, or PCI compliance.

Helcim publishes all of its rates, fees, and other charges on its website, allowing you to readily compare its pricing while you look for a provider and be sure that there won’t be any surprises when you receive your bill.

Helcim’s best features

Favorable pricing models

Helcim offers interchangeable plus rates to all of its clients. It allows you to know exactly how much you are paying the processor in addition to the base interchange fees provided by the card networks. The industry experts are extremely favorable over this pricing model.

While many credit card businesses claim pricing transparency because they provide interchange-plus pricing, few actually post their rates and fees online. Helcim employs the interchangeable plus pricing structure, and the in-person merchant prices displayed on the website are significantly lower than the industry average.

With Helcim, you are obligated to pay a monthly fee which is very unlikely when dealing with other full-service processors. It also provides additional services that many other processors charge extra, such as POS software, virtual terminal, invoicing, hosted payment pages, online shop, and customer management tools.

Safety and security

The payment processing company is a PCI Degree 1 Service Provider, meaning that it adheres to the Payment Card Industry’s highest level of data security requirements. Helcim secures your account with two-factor authentication and protects credit card payments data with powerful encryption and tokenization technologies. This saves your payment data on their servers in a card vault, so you don’t have to worry about storing data safely in your system.

Also, they have incorporated a program that analyzes and scores the risk of fraud for each transaction on your account. It automatically rejects transactions with risk ratings lower than the risk threshold you specify.

Pros

Various options to get support

Volume-based discounts

Easy signup and fast online approval

No long term contract

No early termination fees

Attentive customer support

Accepts international payments

Cons

Not the best option for high-risk industries

What do customers say?

Users are generally pleading with Helcim, as seen by the majority of the reviews on the brand’s website. Across the board, business owners praise the company’s customer service and upfront charges. Helcim also has completely attributed testimonials to reputable review sites, which is a strong indicator for realizability.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Helcim

#2. Surge – Best For E-Commerce

This credit card is available for customers that have a variety of credit card ratings. It is an alternative for those that can’t get authorized for unsecured credit cards and don’t want to PU tip with a security deposit as secured to accept credit cards.

As you use it, the Surge credit card will be reported by all three major credit bureaus – TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. You can improve your credit score and eventually qualify for a better credit card if you make on-time payments and use your credit card sparingly and responsibly.

If you are dedicated to making the minimum monthly payments for about six months, you may be eligible for a credit card limit increase. This can help you reduce your credit score, which is another element that can improve your overall credit score.

Surge best features

Favorable pricing models

The Surge credit card has an annual cost ranging from $75 to $99. Also, there is a possibility of a monthly maintenance cost of up to $10. Once you apply, you only have to pay a one-time charge of $30. The cast advance cost on the card is 5% of the cash advance amount, whichever is larger.

If you are traveling overseas, the penalty costs can be up to $40 for both late and returned payments. The APRs vary from 25,90% to 29,99%, depending on the creditworthiness. When compared to other credit cards, this is more costly but this credit card offers far more options than the regular card does.

There are monthly repayment activities to the three credit bureaus, which Surge Credit Card transmits in order for these organizations to provide reports on your credit history. If you make on-time payments and you are paying off the bill in full, this can help you boost your credit score over time, allowing you to qualify for the best credit card offers.

Depending on your creditworthiness, you may be eligible for an unsecured credit card. Also, some borrowers can be found eligible for a credit limit of up to $750.

Safety and security

This credit card can be worthwhile since it comes with peace of mind. If it happens for you to lose it or have your Surge Mastercard stolen, you won’t be responsible for any of the chargers you didn’t authorize.

Pros

Helps to build credit with their monthly reports to three credit bureaus

Easy and convenient online application

Flexible guidelines

Get credit up to $1,000

Considerable for applicants with fair and poor credit score

Cons

Monthly maintenance fees required

What do customers say?

If you have less than perfect credit and are searching for an unsecured credit card to help you get back on track, this Credit Card is a great option. Additionally, it’s an eBay option for those applicants with both applicants with good and bad credit.

Since they send monthly reports to the three main credit bureaus, it means that you both pay your bill on time each month and keep your balance below your limit. Surge has helped lots of customers improve their credit scores.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Continental Finance Surge

#3. FirstAccess – Best For Small Businesses

Bad credit can limit your possibilities for getting a credit card, so in this case, there is one option to choose from, and the answer is First Access Visa Credit Card which will help you develop a great credit score and also give you a bros acceptance.

According to the brand website, you don’t indeed have an “excellent” credit to get accepted, and you can get an answer in just a few 60 seconds after completing the quick online application. Furthermore, the First Visa Credit Card can be used everywhere; it is accepted all around the United States.

But what’s the actual catch? The First Access Visa Card also has lower fees and very appealing interest rates. Even though the APR is slightly higher compared to the other cards on the market, this credit card includes a one-time enrollment charge, a yearly cost, and a monthly service price. First Access offers an introductory bonus for the first year of usage, making this offer far more appealing.

FirstAccess best features

Favorable pricing models

It is not usual for an applicant to be denied for getting a First Access Credit card, and this is because users will make a one-time payment at the time of application. So if you are looking to get a credit card and it seems like you can’t get approved anywhere, this is the right one for you.

When you have a bad credit card, it might be difficult to get a card that doesn’t charge you a fee. The First Access Visa is no exception. It provides credit to persons with a credit score below 600 with a $75 yearly charge.

Poor credit also equals high-interest rates, which you’ll find with the First Access Visa Card. If you pay off your costs within 21 days, you won’t be charged any interest. Also, there are cash advances available with the First Access Visa, which can help you qualify for better credit card offers.

Safety and security

This card is fully protected, meaning there is no fraud responsibility. With this, you don’t have to be concerned about your identity being stolen or any fraudulent charges. The bank’s financial strengths have been rated and outstanding, providing its customers safe and carefree shopping.

Pros

Credit report to the 3 majors credit bureaus

The easy and straightforward application process

Fixed APR and no penalty

Annual fee reduced to 2 year

No fraud liability

Credit not required for approval

Cons

Higher annual fee than other credit card options

What do customers say

This credit card is exclusively created for people with bad credit or no credit history at all. Thanks to the secure online application, the approval is simple, and results are sent within seconds. Although this card is intended for people with little to no credit history, you should keep in mind that acceptance isn’t fully guaranteed.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of FirstAccess

#4. OpenSkyCC – Easiest Account Setup

The Opensky Secured Visa Credit is one of the few secured credit cards that doesn’t require a bank account or a credit check; as a result, it is a great alternative for customers who want to develop or improve their credit.

What makes it a great option is the fact that it doesn’t need a credit report for application since your credit score is unimportant as it is with standard credit cards. It’s also possible to get approved even if you don’t have any credit at all. Even though there are other possibilities available, this one has far cheaper fees and favorable features.

OpenSKyCC best features

Favorable pricing models

With OpenSky Secured Visa, you can limit your monthly spending to a maximum of $3,000 per month, which is a much higher cap than other secure cards. The amount you deposit in the account determines your credit limit. If you deposit less than $3,000 to begin with, then you can increase your deposit limit at any moment by adding more funds to your OpenSky account.

This credit card from OpenSKyCC doesn’t require a credit check. While another credit card would never approve you of such a card, you can get an OpenSky secured Visa without your credit checked in any manner.

Moreover, it allows you to improve your credit score with their monthly reports to the three major credit bureaus. So, if you are dedicated to making regular monthly payments for your card, the bigger the chances are for you to acquire better options.

Unlike another credit card, you don’t need to have a bank account to begin using it. You have various alternatives on how to fund your account, and some of them charge significantly modest fees.

Safety and security

Because this is a Visa Card, you get the typical zero liability, card replacement, and fraud protection that comes with all Visa cards. Rest assured that you’ll be able to shop both on the internet and in-person safely. Plus, this card offers several other industry security features, such as the option to lock your card with two-factor verification.

Pros

No credit check required for approval

Reports to the major 3 credit bureaus

Refundable security deposit

Build credit by making timely payments

Refundable security deposit

Cons

Minimum deposit of $200 required

What do customers say?

For everyone that wishes to restore their creditor has no credit history at all, OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card is a great place to start. Regular credit bureau reports have helped many customers develop a favorable payment history. So if you are looking for a secured card that doesn’t pull your credit when you apply, OpenSky Visa can be a suitable choice.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of OpenSkyCC

#5. NationalProcessing – Best For High Risk Merchants

NationalProcessing is a company that is fairly new in the business but managed to build a strong reputation and an impressive array of satisfied clientele. They have become one of the major players in the payments sector with providing both above-average costs and quality. This company is exclusively dedicated to providers for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Unlike most industry providers, the brand places a thorough explanation and disclosure of fees and rates front and center on their website. It includes a genuine sample of real interchange markups and levels.

Finding a relevant explanation of real interchange rates and a comprehensive list of typical account fees is one of their best features, which aren’t very common at other companies. It is also a wonderful touch that National Processing distributes a part of their profits to the nonprofit group Operation Underground Railroad.

NationalProcessing best features

Favorable pricing models

NationalProcessing provides interchangeable plus pricing for small and medium-sized businesses as well as subscription programs for high-volume businesses. They offer three interchangeable plus programs for various types of businesses. The monthly charge for each of these programs is $9,95.

They offer two programs for larger businesses that have greater monthly rates but are reduced per transaction charger. The initial plan is $59 per month which has a transaction fee of 9 cents for each transaction + interchange. The second option starts at $199 per month and includes a processing cost of 5 cents per transaction plus the interchange.

Both options include a complimentary card reader and terminal. The monthly fee of $199 includes a free SimpleSwipe terminal that can be upgraded every two years.

All plans now have the option to integrate a free credit card reader or POS terminal with your account. The plans vary depending on the sort of business they serve.

Safety and security

National Processing compliance costs only $4,05. This means that the clients get all they need to make their transactions safe and secure. PCI compliance achieves a number of security objectives, including safeguarding the network connection, encrypting stored data, and adopting robust access control procedures. Credit Card information is safeguarded by firewall settings, while the long information is protected by password and security parameters.

Pros

Month-to-month billing to avoid contracts

Two pricing plans are available

NFC payment support for contactless payments

Affordable ACH payment processing

Available in US and Canada

Transparent pricing methods

Cons

Early termination fees can be pricey

What do customers say?

National Processing is a payment process that provides interchangeable plus rates and clear pricing. The cancellation policy is reasonable, and the company has overall positive customer feedback.

This is highly recommended for merchants and restaurants for low-cost credit card processing service. They promise to give you $500 if it can’t beat your existing rates. Also, the requests for quotations can be made in just a couple of minutes.

Buying Guide: How to Choose the Best Credit Card Processing Company?

So how do you go about finding the best credit card processing provider for your needs? This is the strategy to use to narrow down as these are top recommendations. Take these things into consideration as they are crucial in evaluating prospective options.

Type of your business

When a merchant signs up for credit card processing, they are granted a merchant security code. This code affects your interchange fees and other aspects of taking credit cards. Some processing brands specialize in certain merchant solutions such as business to business, medical practices, or high-risk sectors.

Security measures for online and in-person payments

For brands that don’t take payments online, fraud is a major issue. Card, not present fraud is becoming widespread among online retailers, and fighting the fraudulent charges can get highly expensive as it happens very frequently. To make sure that your business is completely secure, some providers offer built technologies to identify fraud and refuse questionable behavior before it occurs.

Furthermore, you should select a credit card processing business that uses end-to-end data encryption to protect your customer information when they submit them online. With the rise of tap payments and online wallets, there are concerns about in-person purchases too. Protecting your company and clients is serious business, and your credit card processing provider must go to considerable measures to do so.

Volume of processing

If you handle a large number of payments each month, you may be eligible for lower processing rates. However, it depends on the processing company you choose to collaborate with. Those lower rates may come with a higher monthly cost, but the money you save on transaction fees will be favorable to your additional monthly expenses.

Low processing volumes, on the other hand, usually imply greater processing rates. Because you handle a limited number of transactions, the processing business must charge more in order to make a profit. However, you may find significantly lower charges depending on your needs and the provider you decide to with.

Price structure

Every supplier on the list is required to pay interchange fees imposed by the credit card network. The markups on top of such costs vary depending on the provider you pick. Some processors charge low rates such as $0.06 or $0.08 for every transaction.

However, in order to get this wholesale pricing, you must pay a monthly fee. In most circumstances, paying these monthly fees is well worth it in order to have access to higher transaction rates.

Other processing brands don’t impose a monthly fee, but you’ll be charged higher transactional rates. The industry standard is 2,9% + $0.30 per transaction, and most “free” credit card processors provide similar rates.

Apart from the transaction fees, companies frequently impose set fees, early termination fees, and equipment usage or rental fees. SO before making any judgment, make sure that you read the tiny print.

Accepted payment methods

Every credit card processor accepts not every major card. Most do, but others don’t, and it is crucial to find a supplier who does. You should also think about whether you can take fit cards, PayPal payments, online wallets, and other payment options.

Because credit cards are not the only method people pay, you should be aware of the forms of payment you may take with each provider. The last thing you want is to turn away a customer because you cannot accept their credit card or choose payment methods.

Hardware and software

Choose which way you are going to accept credit card payments. If you sell in person, then you will require a card reader, terminals, and point of sale systems. If you sell online, a shopping cart solution is required.

Merchants who take phone calls should go with a virtual terminal. Check to see whether the chosen firm you are considering has the necessary software technology to support your business strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions About Credit Card Processing

Q1. What is a credit card processing company?

Credit card processing companies are frequently engaged in the completion of credit card transactions. These companies often take on the task of merchants acquiring banks. They serve as intermediaries between merchants, banks, and credit card issuers, and they may offer extra credit card processing services to small companies like detecting fraudulent activity.

Payment processors are classified into two categories. The front-end processing businesses often handle credit and debit card authorization. During the final settlement stage of the transaction process, back-end processing provides contact credit card issues.

Some CPY can handle both front-end and back-end tasks. Some of these target specific company owners such as mobile vendors or internet store operators.

Q2. Is credit card processing safe?

There is no such thing as a safe credit card transaction, as we have all seen with the big credit hack at some of the country’s top rail chains over the years. However, you may take a few steps to protect these transactions from possible intrusion.

The first step is to make sure that the credit card processing provider you employ conforms with the payment card industry Data Security Standard and that your business complies with these requirements as well since this significantly decreases your exposure.

Secondly, be certain that your credit card processing equipment is capable of reading EMV chips.

Q3. Is there any way that I can avoid fees?

Credit card companies generate money through credit card processing fees. With that in mind, you cannot do much to avoid the costs. You may, however, bargain for lower prices before committing to a processor. You might potentially reduce your expenses to a more reasonable level by taking specific measures throughout the application process and beyond.

On the other hand, your customers can also assist in offsetting these expenses. One of the most popular methods is for merchants to set a transaction threshold that a consumer must reach to use a credit card to make a purchase.

For example, by disallowing credit card purchases of less than $5 or $10, you assure that you come out ahead of the costs. Check the minimum transaction amounts set by each of the main credit networks.

Q4. How long can a merchant keep an authorization?

Banks often practice authorization holds which represent holding electronic transactions in limbo until the merchant indicates the payment has been resolved. If it is not paid within the time specified by the cardholder’s bank, it falls off the account.

A merchant who does not complete a transaction held within the specified time frame may be assessed a misuse fee by the credit card processor.

Q5. What kind of pricing models do credit card payments offer?

Credit card processing price is often divided into three categories: tiered, interchange plus, and flat-rate pricing. Which one is the best option for you is to determine the number of your transactions.

Tiered pricing

This model is used to incorporate interchange rates, assessment fees, and markups into separate pricing plans. While it is a prevalent price mechanism, it is not very transparent, so it makes it a little difficult for the vendors and has a lot of critics due.



Interchange plus pricing

Because it is fairly clear, this is the favored pricing model for most retailers. Credit card processors will charge you the interchange rate plus assessment fees and a markup under this strategy. There are no pricing surprises because the markup remains the same regardless of the type of card your customers use to pay. This facilitates comparative shopping.



Flat-rate pricing

Credit card processors use this pricing model to charge a flat percentage rate per sale, regardless of the customer’s credit card. Additionally to the predetermined percentage of the sale, some suppliers impose a per-transaction fee. When you take an in-person payment, you normally pay a much lower rate when you accept a card, not a present transaction.

Conclusion

Customers are constantly using crediting cards to pay for purchases today. So regardless of the industry, the ability to handle credit cards is essential for businesses of all sizes. High and complicated processing costs can eat up total profits, forcing business owners to look for cheaper processing solutions.

We have analyzed the top processor available on the market to make your selection easier when choosing the best credit card processing brand for your small business. We have searched for processors with straightforward pricing, and cheap rates.

Suppose you are searching for a credit card processing with a low cost, and you want to consider our evaluation. In that case, we recommend you to go for Helcim or National Processing.