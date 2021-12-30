Bill Miranda | Start Anew in 2022

By Councilman Bill Miranda

For most, the end of a year is comprised of reflection, goal-setting and anticipation for what the months ahead may hold. As I reflect on 2021, I am in awe of all we have been able to accomplish as a community during my time as mayor. This year we opened The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, we completed the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and welcomed the new Canyon Country Community Center. When reviewing the goals we have outlined in our Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, I am excited to see what other projects will commence and be completed in 2022. Wherever the new year takes us, residents can remain confident that Santa Clarita City Council and city staff are committed to maintaining and enhancing the high quality of life we enjoy in our community.

A part of what supports the high quality of life we have in Santa Clarita is the wide variety of outdoor amenities for all to explore. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or simply looking to enjoy the wonderful weather we have nearly year-round, consider taking on one of our picturesque trails in the new year. Our city trails range in experience levels and welcome hikers, cyclists and equestrians alike. Trails, such as the one at Central Park, feature panoramic views of our community, while other trails such as those in the Newhall Pass Open Space offer plenty of shade from the assortment of trees.

In addition to our city trails, let the new year encourage you to take advantage of one of the city’s many outdoor recreational classes and/or sports teams. The city is proud to offer tennis, softball, pickleball, soccer, yoga and more for all ages to enjoy.

The city’s Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers also offer opportunities for discovering new hobbies and learning about different cultures in the new year. Those with happy feet can strut their stuff in dance classes, including hip hop, flamenco and tap. Foodies can satisfy their cravings by signing up for courses like the upcoming cake decorating and cookie decorating workshops at the Canyon Country Community Center in January. Art aficionados are also able to hone their skills in classes such as jewelry making and creative expression through acting for older adults. This is just a sampling of what our Community Centers offer. Throughout 2022, residents can look forward to varied events and programs from each center that are sure to deliver enriching cultural, arts and health experiences for all.

There is no better time than the new year to start anew, taking the time to discover new interests, revisit old passions and explore new paths. The city is always seeking to provide and enhance opportunities for residents to enjoy this exceptional community. You never have to travel far to find recreational, arts, entertainment and educational opportunities here in Santa Clarita.

The best place to begin learning about upcoming programs and events for children, teens, adults and seniors is at santa-clarita.com/Seasons. The city’s Seasons Magazine is the residents’ go-to guide for up-to-date city information and class schedules. I hope that each of you has a happy new year, and I urge you to try something new in 2022!

Bill Miranda is a member of Santa Clarita’s City Council and can be reached at [email protected].