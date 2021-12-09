Bill Miranda | Your Seat on The Polar Express Awaits!

Think back to your childhood for a moment – what are your fondest memories of the holiday season? Do they include sitting around the fireplace, telling stories and sipping hot cocoa, or gathering around a freshly cut Christmas tree to find the perfect spot for your favorite holiday ornament?

Perhaps they’re filled with family dinners and spending time with relatives you didn’t see very often. Like many, maybe you remember the time you grabbed your gloves and scarf, and set out for your very first trip to an ice skating rink.

A new tradition is starting at The Cube, as Santa Clarita’s new ice and entertainment center transforms for the holidays. Decorations, lights and a large Christmas tree on The Pond turn The Cube into a winter wonderland and give you the chance to enjoy a festive time with family and friends while you skate.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 10, with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m., visitors to The Cube will be able to participate in a special Christmas Tree Skate each day during regularly scheduled public sessions. Skate around the tree, take photos and get into the spirit of the season as you recall the memories that have shaped your holidays over the years.

A favorite memory of mine as a grandfather has been reading Christmas stories with my grandchildren, particularly “The Polar Express.” This classic story is perfect for children of all ages, and it tells the tale of a young boy who is awoken on Christmas Eve by the sound of a train outside of his house. Upon boarding, he finds a number of other children in their pajamas, ready to embark upon a magical journey to the North Pole.

Both the book and film adaptation explore the themes of innocence, growing up and what it means to truly believe. Everyone can see a little piece of themselves in the characters on this journey.

Whether you read the book and watch the movie with loved ones every Christmas Eve or are brand new to the adventure, you can experience the wonder and excitement of the story in a new way at The Cube. On Saturday, Dec. 11, more than 75 local skaters will perform “The Polar Express” in The Cube’s inaugural holiday show.

The skaters have been hard at work for months preparing their interpretation of this timeless tale — and attending is a great way not only to show your support of their work but also to create a new family tradition. Both scheduled performances have sold out, and I know that everyone with a ticket is in for a real treat!

The show will take you on a journey with the skaters as they discover the Christmas spirit, explore the North Pole, meet Santa Claus and celebrate the first gift of Christmas. I don’t want to spoil the story for those who are unfamiliar, but I will say that you will be able to feel the protagonist’s range of emotions throughout, including hope, longing, excitement, sadness and pure joy.

If you are interested in having your child perform in a future show at The Cube, please learn more about the Skate School program on The Cube’s website. There you will also be able to find more information about a variety of programs offered for all ages, including youth hockey, birthday party packages, corporate events and more.

Be sure to follow The Cube on social media for all the latest news and information, including details on upcoming shows, hockey tournaments and chances for skaters of all ages and abilities to take to the ice with friends. I hope you and your family will take advantage of all The Cube has to offer this holiday season.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].