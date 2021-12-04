Community invited to menorah lighting

Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to join the Hanukkah celebration at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Sunday.

The annual tradition brings the community together to light the SCV’s largest menorah with Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda and local rabbis.

In addition to the menorah lighting, the event is expected to include music, activities and refreshments.

The community Hanukkah menorah lighting is scheduled 4 p.m. Sunday at Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24201 Valencia Blvd., in front of Slater’s 50/50 on the lower level.

For more information, visit templebethami.org or call 661-255-6410.