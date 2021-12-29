Final Mile Challenge registration open

News release

A fan-favorite event returns when the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon is held on Saturday, Feb. 12. Santa Clarita students in grades K-6 are invited to participate in the Final Mile Challenge to run a marathon for free.

Registration is open for the Final Mile Challenge, which is a free running program designed to promote health and fitness among children in Santa Clarita. The program is simple – register online and track 25 miles run between now and race day in February.

Students who complete 25 miles before Feb. 12 will receive free entry into the Final Mile Challenge, where they will run the last 1.2 miles of the Santa Clarita Marathon course to the finish line. Schools are encouraged to create a participation incentive for students, and each wave of runners in the Final Mile Challenge will consist of students from the same school. Those who cross the finish line will receive an official Final Mile Challenge finisher’s medal.

Participation in the Final Mile Challenge is free. For more information about the Final Mile Challenge and to register, visit scmarathon.org/final-mile-challenge.