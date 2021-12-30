‘Fuddy Meers’ takes the stage at The Main in January

News release

The Main Theatre and Theatris Productions are presenting “Fuddy Meers,” penned by acclaimed playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Rabbit Hole” and celebrated as a lyricist for the hit musical adaptation of “Shrek.”

Claire has a weird amnesia. She wakes up a blank slate, every morning. Her husband, Richard, fills her in on her life (through his eyes), every morning. Her pot-smoking son steals money from her purse before school, every morning.

But this day is different. As Claire struggles through this day, each plot twist reveals a little more about her shrouded past as she assembles her life while fending off a cast of toxically quirky characters with hidden motives of their own: A lisping, limping, scarred kidnapper who says he’s her brother, Claire’s mother, Gertie, who’s had a stroke, which affects her speech, a very odd man who speaks through his potty-mouthed puppet, and a tough lady cop (or is she?).

Claire’s catastrophic romp through the kaleidoscopic feat of discovering her identity is presented through her eyes, like the distorted funhouse mirror referred to by the title.

Director Mike Moffat has assembled a cast including Renee Laramore as Claire, Bobby Williams as her husband Richard, Marc Deagon as Limping man, Rosemary Moffat as Claire’s mother, Gertie, Christopher Passalacqua as Millet, Richard LaChance as Claire’s son, Kenny, and Donna Marie Sergi as Heidi.

Performances of “Fuddy Meers” will be held at The Main Theatre, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall on Fridays, Jan. 14 and 22 at 8 p.m., Saturdays, Jan. 15 and 23 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays, Jan. 16 and 24 at 5 pm. More information and tickets are available at [email protected], 661-290-2255.

Because of mature language and situations, the production is recommended for audiences age 16 and up.