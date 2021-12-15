How to Design the Perfect Landscape for Your Garden

Just bought your first home? Moved to a new house? Or simply you’re tired of the way your garden looks? It doesn’t matter the reason for considering a fresh look, the initial step is to plan your landscape layout.

Photo from Unsplash

It might seem daunting at first, however, it’s really just a subject of thinking about how you want to utilise your garden space. Afterward, find a way to add beauty and usefulness to your concept. Beautiful gardens don’t just happen, they’re a result of proper planning and months of preparation.

You should start by envisioning your dream yard, next working on sketching a plan to try to achieve what you envisioned. Remember, there’s always a possibility to scale back your design to fit your resources.

Anyway, with a good plan in hand, you’ll be able to do it yourself or you can always choose to work with a professional who can turn your ideas into reality. So, if you’re new to landscaping, here are some simple guidelines to help you figure out how to plan the ideal design for your garden.

Hire a Landscape Designer

Landscaping ideas are great, however, without the right landscape designer to make them real, they’re only ideas. So, if you have the budget, the best solution for your garden would be to hire a good landscaping professional.

Landscaping professionals will offer guidance on everything connected with your landscaping ideas, and take your yard to the next level. They can take your yard beyond simple, and turn it into a dreamlike garden.

However, you should choose a reliable landscape pro that will meet your needs properly. So, when picking a landscape designer, you should do proper research. You should look for their credentials, permits, local or state membership, company website, and even if they have tailored landscaping insurance policy. The last one is crucial since landscaping work is often exposed to risks and can lead to accidents and financial loss.



Furthermore, you can ask to check their previous work, read the review of their past clients, or even ask for a job site visit. Finally, request a sample contract to know what you’ll be buying, the materials that will be used, schedules, and similar details before you commit to anything.

Photo from Unsplash

Make a Preliminary Map

First, you should draw a rough sketch of your outdoors. Sketch your property lines, house orientation, driveway, pool area, etc. You need to measure the accurate distance of the property and transfer those measurements to your map.

Position doors and windows, electric, gas, gutter and cable utilities, vegetable areas, and trees and also study your neighbourhood to understand if any of your neighbours’ features close to your property line might affect your landscape design. Things like large trees or fences for example.

Additionally, ask yourself: Do you need a kids’ play area? Do you want to grow vegetables? Do you have enough room for a pool? Do you want an outdoor fireplace or dining area? Consider all these things and make a list.

Perform Site Analysis

Observe the changes which occur in your property throughout the year. Site analysis is not a one-day work. The ideal landscape garden demands patience. Figure out your yard’s strengths and weaknesses.

Write down all important features like sunny and shady spots, drainage issues, existing vegetation, good and poor views, prevailing winds, and all the utilities and easements. Observe the wind and sun patterns and use that information to find the ideal location for everything.

It’s best to make your terrace on the east side of your property. That way the evenings will be protected from the setting sun rays, and consequently will make your evening hangouts more delightful. If you plan to have a fireplace, remember to find the right location for it, so that the whistling winds can’t put out your fire.

Photo from Unsplash

Don’t Rush Anything

A crucial part of designing a landscape is to start slow. Don’t try to finish your work immediately. Gradually develop a plan and enjoy the entire process. Don’t embrace shortcuts and work hard. Begin with the flower bed and plant your trees. Then continue with bigger things like driveway, pool, and ultimately work on the details such as steps, decks, patios, etc.

Don’t make fast decisions because they may cause long-term damage. Spend a good amount of time outdoors and analyse the spots that seem the most attractive for spending time with your friends and family.

Final Words

Once you take up a project like landscape design, know that it’s a slow process that requires your full attention and patience. Also, remember, if you’re having difficulty planning on your own, you can always contact a landscaping professional as we mentioned at the beginning.