Laser Marking Technology Explained

Business laser marking is one of the great survivors of the laser onslaught in industrial processes everywhere. The dot pin marking process remains popular with customers because of its efficiency, lower costs and overall reliability. The compact nature of the machines makes it easy to use in cramped work environments. It could be of immense use for your business as well if you are interested in a cost-effective marking system.

Where can laser marking be used?

Laser marking can be used for materials which are strong enough to withstand the stylus impact. So metal parts are quite suitable for dot pin marking. The applications where dot pin marking can be used include the automotive industry, small industries, foundries, vessels, aerospace components and many other similar sectors. Depending on the type of area to be marked and nature of material to be marked, the right model can be selected as required. Desktop, portable and industrial full size laser marking machines are available.

Working of a Dot Pin Marking Machine Explained

The laser marking machine consists of a stylus with a hard tip (made from industrial diamond or Silica carbide) which is powered by an electromagnet. A short pulsed current activates the electromagnet, sending the stylus toward the base surface. The stylus returns to its original position when the pulse is over. This process is repeated over and over. Each strike by the stylus creates a dot on the surface. The marking system manipulates the position of the stylus over the base surface to create a readable two dimensional pattern such as designs, text and numbers. The pattern required is converted as XY coordinates for the dot to reproduce on the base surface.

How do Industries benefit by using laser Marking Machines?

Laser marking systems is quite compact and do not require expensive cooling systems. The material is not damaged because cutting is not involved. It is most suitable for metal surfaces.

The marking can be carried out over an area as large as 300X300 mm with one stylus. The process does not require manual intervention once the design is finalized. In case of base materials like nameplates where the information like batch number or date changes as required, the relevant information can be fed through a computer automatically and it is reproduced faithfully. The marking is also permanent and fade resistant as dyes and chemicals are not used in the process. The compact nature of the machine means it can also be used in small premises and manufacturing lines with limited movement space. The possibility of error is limited since the surface to be marked is tightly clamped before the marking starts.

