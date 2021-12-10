Master Chorale to host first in-person concert since 2019

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is set to perform its first in-person concert since 2019: “The Glory of the Holidays,” featuring holiday favorites and timeless masterpieces.

“We are overjoyed to be presenting our first live concert since 2019,” said Allan Petker, the chorale’s artistic director. “The title of this concert should really be ‘The Glorias of the Holidays,’ because we will present a gathering of ‘Glorias’ from many different composers: Bach, Vivaldi, Argento, Bass, Freed and Beethoven. Our second half will include a collection of more contemporary holiday favorites, including Christmas spirituals arranged by Stacey Gibbs. We can promise you it will be a ‘glorias’ concert.”

The concert is scheduled to be held at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission, or $28 for students, seniors and first responders. Patrons can also save 10% when they buy a three-concert season package. Seating is first come, first served.

The Chorale will also present their annual Messiah Sing-Along with orchestra and soloists on Monday at 7 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church. Tickets are free but donations are welcome.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire. For more information about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, visit SCMasterChorale.org.