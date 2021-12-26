New Year’s Eve in the SCV: What to do?

By Victor Corral Martinez

Looking for a local and unique way to ring in the new year? As 2021 comes to a close and residents prepare to party like it’s 2022, there are a number of options in the Santa Clarita Valley, despite staffing challenges that have some hot spots either on the fence about hosting a New Year’s shindig or opting out until next year.

Here are some of the SCV locations hosting a New Year’s Eve event, dinner or party:

Black ‘N Blue:

A restaurant bar with nightlife, billiards and live music will host a special New Year’s Eve menu for guests with table reservations.

The three-course offerings include a Caesar salad, choice of salmon, chicken or prime rib, served with mash potatoes and a vegetable medley. Additionally, dessert will consist of berries and cream or individual cheesecake.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will include party favors for the countdown and cost $50 per guest for dinner. Black ‘N Blue will also have a $75 bottle of Tattinger champagne special.

Black ‘N Blue is located at 24300 Town Center Drive, Suite 110, and can be reached at: (661) 877-5203 or blacknbluelounge.com.

The regular menu is available, but tables will have a two-hour limit for dining unless you select New Year’s Eve promotion in the reservation.

El Trocadero Mesquite Grill & Cantina:

The cantina will collaborate with promoters, “What’s up Santa Clarita,” and host their inaugural New Year’s Eve celebration. A reservation is required but will include complimentary champagne at midnight for guests.

El Trocadero will have its outdoor patio open, a live DJ performance, games and a fully stocked bar. Additionally, the cantina will be open until 2 a.m.

El Trocadero Mesquite Grill & Cantina is located at 24274 Main St. and can be reached at: (661) 284-6615 or www.eltrocaderosteakhouse.com.

Olive Terrace Bar & Grill:

The Mediterranean fusion restaurant will be hosting a New Year’s Eve dinner and will stay open until midnight for the celebration. The restaurant is known for its homemade pasta, prime graded steaks, seafood and the self-proclaimed “best paella in town.”

The Mediterranean restaurant will have three two-hour table reservation times starting at 6 p.m. and will do their countdown at the restaurant.

Olive Terrace Bar & Grill is located at 28261 Newhall Ranch Road and can be reached at: (661) 257-7860 or www.oliveterracebarandgrill.com.

The Canyon-Santa Clarita:

The live concert venue is also a bar and grill, hosting a packed New Year’s Eve night with a concert by Led Zepagain, a Led Zeppelin tribute band. According to the music venue, “It’s just like hearing and seeing the real thing.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m. featuring an opening set by Deepest Purple with Led Zepagain performing at 8 p.m. Prices range from $39 to $59 depending on reservation and ticket purchase. The concert will also require a two-drink minimum, and a paying adult must accompany minors.

If you purchase a ticket at a table, you must arrive by 7 p.m. and will be required to purchase dinner.

After the concert, the festivities continue with The Canyon opening the doors to whoever wants to celebrate the new year. The party begins at 10 p.m. after Led Zepagain’s show.

Additionally, The Canyon will have dancing all night with a live DJ. Tickets are required and start at $39; a two-drink minimum is also required.

The Canyon-Santa Clarita is located at 24201 West Valencia Blvd. and can be reached at: (888) 645-5006 or wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita.

J.R.’s Comedy Club:

Valencia’s top comedy destination showcases nationally touring comedic headliners performing every weekend. This New Year’s Eve, J.R.’s Comedy Club will have two shows with comedians Paul Moomjean, Bryan Kellen, Jeff Frame and Randy Lubas. The first show begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. to celebrate the Times Square countdown. A second show will start at 8 p.m. and end at midnight to bring in the West Coast new year.

Tickets start at $85 and will feature a buffet-style dinner with the celebration. Food offerings include a mixed green salad with ranch & balsamic vinaigrette, freshly baked rolls, penne pasta, sliced chicken breast with pesto sauce, grilled tri-tip steak, seasonal vegetables, chef’s selection of dessert, iced tea and a coffee station.

Additionally, the comedy club will have a champagne toast at the countdown, with noisemakers and celebratory hats given to guests.

J.R.’s Comedy Club New Year’s Eve event will be located at Embassy Suites by Hilton Valencia, at 28508 Westinghouse Place, and the comedy club can be reached at: (661) 259-2291 or www.comedyinvalencia.com.

Drifters Cocktails:

The cocktail bar is known for its slogan, “good times since ’ 59,” and offers nightly live music, karaoke and DJs. In addition, the venue specializes in “providing great drinks at affordable prices.”

Starting at 5 p.m., Drifters will celebrate its last New Year’s Eve at the current location with no cover charge, according to owner Dennis Marazzito.

The bar will host karaoke until 9 p.m., drink and shot specials, outdoor patio, full kitchen and live DJ. The bar will do its countdown celebration and hand out complimentary champagne at midnight for all guests.

“We’re going all out for this last New Year’s event,” Marazzito said.

Drifters Cocktails is located at 18240 Soledad Canyon Road and can be reached at: (661) 252-2471 or www.drifterscocktails.com.

History of New Year’s Eve celebrations:

New Year’s Eve has been a celebration since the ancient Babylonians, and the calendar has seen changes from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar, changing the day we start the new year. The year’s restructuring incorporated the Roman God Janus, who January is named after and is the God revered for new beginnings.

For centuries, people worldwide have continued to celebrate the ending and beginning of the year on Dec. 31. Many countries have elaborate dinners with dishes such as pork or lentils that symbolize good fortune. Additionally, Latin American countries will light candles surrounded by food or, at the countdown, eat 12 grapes symbolizing prosperity for every month.

The many traditions worldwide have copied one of the most beloved traditions in the United States, the countdown, fireworks and singing “Auld Lang Syne.”

The New York Times Square countdown has taken place since 1907 and is broadcast worldwide to screens at homes, bars and city centers. Many who can’t make the trip to New York or other capitals celebrate with friends and families watching the countdown together.