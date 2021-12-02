Richard Myers | Water Usage Won’t Balance

Regarding Brian Richards’ Nov. 23 letter, “In Defense of Property Rights,” I believe Brian is perhaps new to our area or perhaps he just missed the headline, “Mandatory water rationing expected in Santa Clarita.” It appeared Aug. 12, 2014. Go to Google and see much more about rationing.

Furthermore, I don’t buy his idea that if someone moves from somewhere else and moves in here that the water usage balances. Come on! If someone moves from Santa Monica to Santa Clarita the water conditions balance? Not for my money.

Richard Myers

Valencia