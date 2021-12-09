SCV Photographers Association hosts digital image competition

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association held its annual Digital Image Competition in November at the Sierra Hills Clubhouse in Canyon Country. Mel Carll received Best of Show honors with his image in the Digital Manipulation category titled “Evening Walk.” The image scored 90 out of a possible 100 points.

There were 10 categories and a total of 36 entries were entered in the contest that was judged by Professional Photographers of California certified judges and follows the 12 Elements of a Merit Image guidelines provided by PPC. The 12 Elements include impact, technical excellence, creativity, style, composition, presentation, color balance, center of interest, lighting, subject matter, technique and storytelling. The scoring breakdown is as follows: Exceptional 100-95, Superior 94-90, Excellent 89-85, Deserving of a Merit 84-80, Above Average 79-75, Average 74-70, Below Exhibition Standards 69.

High scores were given to Carll and Kevin Karzin, both of whom scored 90, Carll with his “Evening Walk” image and Karzin with his “Dennis and His Speed Graphic” image in the Portrait category.

The competition contains two different divisions, Novice and Master. The Novice division is basically a beginner division — a new member may feel their work isn’t up to par with others in the club so they enter the Novice division. When a member in the Novice division receives four merit scores (80 or above) they are then entered into the Master division.

The Master division consists of professional or highly rated amateur photographers whose work is always considered top level.

Both Novice and Master compete at the same time and the judges don’t know whether an image is from a novice or master competitor. Ribbons are awarded for the first three places in each category. The 10 categories are: Animals, Architectural, Digital Manipulation, Event & Editorial, Fine Art, Landscape, Macro and Close-up, Nature, Photojournalism and Portrait. Of the 36 entries a merit score of 80 or above was handed out to 26 entries.

In the Novice Division the first-place winners were:

Animals: JD Webb, also awarded a Judges Choice Award

Architectural: Andrew Lewis

Digital Manipulation: JD Webb

Landscape: JD Webb

Macro and Close-up: Cathy Gero

Photojournalism: Andrew Lewis

In the Master Division the first-place winners were:

Animals: Mel Carll, also awarded a Judges Choice Award

Architectural: Tom Spanos

Digital Manipulation: Mel Carll, also awarded Best Of Show

Event & Editorial: Tom Spanos

Fine Art: Kevin Karzin, also awarded a Judges Choice Award

Landscape: Dennis Goff

Macro and Close-up: Chris Hoefflin

Nature: Henri Lajer

Photojournalism: Tim Berreth

Portrait: Kevin Karzin

Kevin Karzin’s first-place photo in the “Fine Art” category at the SCV Photographers Association annual competition.