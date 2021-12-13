UVDI-360 fast-tracked for $49.5 million ECAT contract

UltraViolet Devices Inc. announced recently that the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is now available on CME Corp.’s $49.5 million Defense Logistics Agency Department of Defense contract.

The Electronic Catalog contract streamlines procurement of the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer, which works to reduce health-care-associated infections and eliminate 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 from surfaces, by a wide range of military services, including the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, as well as the Veterans Health Administration and Indian Health Services.

The contract was secured on behalf of UVDI by CME Corp., America’s largest equipment-only distributor of medical products, and currently runs through 2025.

DLA’s Troop Support’s Medical Supply Chain developed ECAT to streamline DLA’s business practices and procurements.

The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer can disinfect an average-sized hospital patient room in five to 10 minutes and has been proven to reduce health-care-associated infections and inactivate high-risk pathogens in more than 15 published, clinical studies, according to a UVDI news release.

In addition, the UVDI-360 has been proven in independent laboratory testing to inactivate 99.99% of 35 pathogens in five minutes at 8 feet distance — and SARS-CoV-2 at 12 feet distance, per the release.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic surges on, the brave men and women of our armed forces deserve the highest levels of protection,” Richard Hayes, president of UVDI and a retired Navy veteran, said in a prepared statement. “Thanks to the ECAT purchasing program, the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer can be rapidly deployed to beat COVID-19 and health-care-associated infections in Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics nationwide.”